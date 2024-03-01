Augusta County approves $62 million courthouse construction contract

VERONA – During the Wednesday Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved an approximately $62 million contract for the new Augusta County Courthouse with Branch Builds.

A standing vote approved the contract

“This vote, to build a new courts facility for this county, hasn’t been taken in 120 years,” said Chair Jeffrey Slaven. “This doesn’t happen every day to a locality."

Slaven then asked Supervisor Michael Shull, as the longest sitting board member, “to do us the honors of making a motion.”

Supervisor Michael Shull (sitting) makes the motion for the courthouse contract approval. Senator Emmett Hanger, Assistant County Administrator Candy Hensley, and Delegate John Avoli present the contract.

“I would,” Supervisor Michael Shull said. He continued to say, “This is part of history."

Slaven asked board members to stand to vote yes.

The motion passed seven to zero. Supervisor Scott Seaton was not there in person and Supervisor Gerald Garber did not stand, but they both voted in favor of the project.

The supervisors stand to vote.

The bid came in at $62,995,000, but according to Hensley, addition evaluations and engineering work brought the cost down by $665,516.

The final contract amount with Branch Builds totals $62,329,484.

Why a new courthouse?

“To recap, we’ve been under court order to provide a safe and secure courthouse by Feb. 11, 2026,” explained Assistant County Administrator Candy Hensley. “We’ve met all the milestones of that court order, and I’m pleased to bring you the construction contract today.”

Hensley is referring to a 2021 court order, in which Chief Circuit Court Judge William Chapman Goodwin order the county to "cause the court facilities to be made secure, or put in good repair, or rendered otherwise safe as the case may be, and to cause the necessary work to be done."

Delegate John Avoli (right) and Supervisor Carolyn Bragg (left).

The Virginia Legislature passed a bill in 2022 allowing Augusta County to ask voters if the courthouse should renovate the downtown Staunton or move to Verona with a new building. According to Moseley Architects, renovating the five-story Staunton courthouse would cost $104 million, while building an entirely new, three-story courthouse in Verona would cost about $80 million. The $20 million difference led Supervisor Gerald Garber to say the decision was a “no-brainer.”

The Staunton renovation would have also required the construction of a $15 million temporary courthouse in Verona. Hensley also referenced this, saying the $62 million contract was only part of the overall $80 million project.

In November, Augusta County voters decided to move the courthouse to Verona in a nearly five-to-one vote.

The supervisors also passed resolutions thanking both Delegate John Avoli and Senator Emmett Hanger for their public service in the Virginia Legislature, including the courthouse referendum bill. Slaven said “many people” described the two men as having “pushed water uphill for this county,” especially during the legislative process.

Senator Emmett Hanger (right), Supervisor Pam Carter (center), and Chair Jeffrey Slaven (left).

The courthouse will move what is in the current Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton, including the Circuit Court and Circuit Court Clerk, General District Court and Clerk, Augusta County J&DR District Court and Clerk, J&DR Court Services Unit, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Victim-Witness Services, Magistrate, and Sheriff’s Office Court Security.

The county staff thanked

"A lot of people in this county do not realize the number of years and the number of plans you went through, designed, redesigned, got turned down, redesigned again, found ways to fit a round peg in a square hole," Slaven said. "This had to have taken its toll on you. If there's anyone up here that is going to be glad to see that dirt move, I suspect it will be you."

"I might dance," Hensley responded.

"I would like to thank you for all you've done," Slaven said.

Hensley also credited the county's team for their efforts in the project.

"Everybody has been great to work with," Hensley said "That has made the job a lot easier."

Another contract amendment

Moseley Architects, the firm designing the courthouse, was also granted a contract increase of $115,306. This brings the total Moseley contract to $4,151,371.74.

According to the agenda packet documentation, “The amendment is for design services for Dick Huff Lane from its intersection with Route 11 to its intersection with Government Center Lane and easement plats needed for connection to Middle River Jail.”

