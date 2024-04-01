Augusta County applauds staff and volunteers, Warner announces $500K for rail study: THE DIGEST

Have an event or announcement you would like featured in THE DIGEST? It’s welcome! Please send an email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Time sensitive announcements should be sent a week ahead of time.

No structures lost as state of emergency ends in Augusta County

VERONA – The state of emergency in Augusta County has been lifted.

Several fires broke out in Augusta County on March 20, including one 300-acre fire that began with a fatal car crash.

At the March 27 Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald thanked both county staff and volunteers for fighting the fire.

“Most of these fires were in the western part of the county, but we had fire companies from the eastern part of the county in the western part helping wherever the need was at,” said Fitzgerald. “There were brush trucks from all of this county, headed west to take care of the issues there. I think our guys just did a noble job of protecting structures. We were fortunately that we didn’t have any structures lost.”

According to Supervisor Michael Shull, there was a call for all hands on deck for all stations. Shull was on scene for one call where two career staff responded with 17 volunteers. Shull said, “The people of Augusta need to thank these volunteers for what they saved the county,” estimating that replacing them with career staff would cost the county an additional $21 million.

“I know there was a terrible event that was probably a mile and a half from my house,” said Supervisor Pam Carter. “I’ve never seen so many vehicles go out on Parkersburg Turnpike in my life.”

Fitzgerald also thanked the Emergency Communications Center staff. “We had folks willingly coming back to work to take care of that to help and they just did an exceptional job keeping that radio traffic going as best as we could. We had every channel filled that day, that we could use, and folks were working hard.” During the five-hour height of radio traffic, staff processed over 500 administrative and 911 calls, dispatched 60 fire calls, and created 341 incidents.

Each of the supervisors thanked emergency responders for working during the emergency.

Senator Warner comes to Staunton, $500K rail study to follow

STAUNTON – U.S. Senator Mark Warner held a town hall in Staunton on Tuesday, March 26.

Warner was introduced by Staunton Mayor Stephen Claffey, and hosted by Mill Street Grill for about an hour.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner's town hall on March 26.

The headline of his event was the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and its effects on rail in Virginia.

“As we all know, reestablishing rail in the county and in the Commonwealth is an uphill cause,” said Warner. “There are some good news things.”

The bill invests $66 billion in railways across the county, including around $700 million in the Commonwealth. The investment will build a second bridge on the Potomac River. The river only has one bridge, leading to a bottleneck in rail traffic moving north and south in Virginia.

“There will be another bridge there, which will literally double the capacity,” Warner said.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner's town hall on March 26.

The rail investment will bring $500,000 to Staunton to conduct a necessary study on the local rail system.

“It is a study that we are hopeful that will move rail traffic in Staunton, on the Cardinal line, from three days a week to every day a week.” After a round of applause, Warner said, “Applaud when it happens.”

Warner is hopeful for further investment after the study, saying rail traffic has increased by 300% in the past 10 years.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner's town hall on March 26.

Staunton Augusta Art Center upcoming exhibit

STAUNTON – As the city of Staunton has grown over the years, the visual arts of our community have grown and expanded along with it, Staunton Augusta Art Center shared in a press release.

"We here at SAAC have always celebrated and championed new forms of expression," said SAAC. "Which is why we are focusing our next exhibition on the newest generation of Staunton-based artists."

Exhibit includes Sarah Jones, Andrew Davis, Sage Latane Hastert, Rob Mertens, Pat Jarrett, Angus Carter, Leo Charre, Hsini Des, Jeremy Starn, Joshua Yurgis and Matthew Phelan.

Opening reception is Friday, April 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Staunton Augusta Art Center, 20 S. New St. in Staunton.

"Popcorn" by Sage Latane Hastert

Rachel Beanland author talk at Waynesboro Public Library

WAYNESBORO – Rachel Beanland, author of "The House is on Fire," the story of the Richmond Theater Fire of 1811, will be speaking at the Waynesboro Public Library on April 6 at 1 p.m. Beanland will talk about the research behind her story of the fire told from the perspectives of four very different characters.

Stone Soup books will be on hand to sell copies of the books that can be signed by the author. Beanland is the author of two novels, "The House Is On Fire" (Simon & Schuster, 2023) and "Florence Adler Swims Forever" (Simon & Schuster, 2020).

The "House Is On Fire," which came out in April 2023, was selected as an Indie Next pick by the American Booksellers Association, a ‘GMA Buzz Pick’ by Good Morning America, a “most anticipated” book by the Washington Post, and one of the best books of 2023 by NPR and The New Yorker.

Beanland attended the University of South Carolina and earned her MFA in creative writing from Virginia Commonwealth University. She lives in Richmond, Virginia where she is the 2023-24 Writer-in-Residence at the University of Richmond.

The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is requested. https://waynesboro.librarycalendar.com/event/rachel-beanland-author-talk-3663

Local agriculture business to receive USDA grants

AUGUSTA COUNTY – Two Augusta County poultry farms are getting upgrades, according to a press release from the USDA.

The Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) program is offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). REAP officials announced $120 million in grants will go to agricultural producers and rural small businesses in 44 states on March 28.

“USDA has invested more than $1.8 billion since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration to fund over 6,000 renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements nationwide,” said Perry Hickman, USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director. “These solar power systems and efficiency improvements funded through REAP will help free up funds that can instead be used to create jobs and new revenue streams for people in the recipient’s communities.”

Of the program's six Virginia awardees, two are in Augusta County:

" Meadowbrook Growers LLC will install a 60.075-kilowatt (kW) roof mounted photovoltaic system on the 41-acre poultry farm in Augusta County. The 135 solar panels and four inverters will reduce operating costs by generating approximately 101 percent of the annual electric usage for the broiler chicken operation."

"WRF Dairy LLC will make energy efficiency improvements to poultry production houses in Weyers Cave. One structure will be retrofitted and a second will be rebuilt to help lower operating costs related to electric and propane consumption. Energy saving improvements include new equipment controllers, tunnel doors, brood curtains, vent doors, attic vents and heaters as well as cooling system upgrades and high efficiency fans. Once implemented, these measures should reduce energy usage by nearly 30 percent with a total payback of 11.2 years."

Courthouse updates from Staunton and Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY – As noted last week’s edition of The Agenda, both the Augusta County Courthouse and Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courthouse moved forward.

On March 27, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors agreed to sell to two sets of bonds for the Augusta County Courthouse project. About half of needed funds will be raised with this year’s spring bond sale. The second half will be sold next spring, after accounting for the actual expenses accrued in the first year of construction. The two tranche bond sale was approved unanimously.

On March 28, Staunton City Council agreed to issue up to $35.5 million in bonds for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courthouse. Once all construction bids are in on April 2, council will pick a contractor for the project and know a firm construction cost. The bond issuance was approved unanimously.

The interest rates have not yet been set, but Chief Finance Officer Jessie Moyers was able to give estimates: 3.95% for a 30-year loan, 3.76% for a 25-year loan, 3.5% for a 20-year loan, and 3.07% for a 15-year loan. It is uncertain if the city could get a 20- or 15-year loan, based on the financing options.

CDL program relocates to Blue Ridge Community College campus

WEYERS CAVE – The Blue Ridge Community College CDL driver training program has relocated to the college’s campus in Weyers Cave.

The program moved due to the new Augusta County Courthouse construction, located in the place training used to take place. The program began using this space in 1991, and continued to do so until the contract ended in early February.

Blue Ridge President John Downey thanked the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and county staff for their help during the board meeting on Wednesday. He also brought a resolution from the Blue Ridge Community College Board of Trustees.

“Our local board passed a resolution honoring and thanking you, as supervisors, the administration of the county, and all the staff, for the 30-plus years of support you provided our Blue Ridge Community College truck driving program by providing the lot adjacent to this facility for our training,” Downey said. “We’re excited to move to our campus, but it would not be the program that it is, training almost 200 truck drivers a year, if it wasn’t for the support you provided over many years.”

Chair Jeffrey Slaven accepted the resolution.

According to Downey, a recent study found Blue Ridge Community College is educating 40% of all students attending post-secondary school in Augusta County.

Chair Jeffrey Slaven accepts the Blue Ridge Community College resolution.

Staunton honors family in public service

STAUNTON – Staunton City Council celebrated a retirement and a promotion in the Lambert family.

Christopher A. Lambert is a former sanitation equipment operator for the city’s public works department. Council thanked him for his work during its March 28 meeting, presenting him with a framed certificate.

“The city of Staunton presents this certificate of appreciation to Christopher A. Lambert in appreciation for contributions to the betterment of the city of Staunton,” read Mayor Stephen Claffey. “The city hereby awards this honor for 30 years of outstanding service to the leaders, employees, and citizens of Staunton. We thank you.”

Lambert and his family came forward to receive the framed certificate, celebrated with a round of applause from council and everyone in attendance.

“I just want to thank everybody,” Lambert said.

As they started to leave, City Manager Leslie Beauregard spoke up.

“Can I also embarrass Christopher Jr,” Beauregard asked, pausing for a moment, “by announcing that he has been promoted to be superintendent for refuse and facilities for public works.” The round broke into a second round of applause, with someone shouting “Alright!”

“Do you need to take a picture of him too?” Lambert Senior asked.

“In thirty years,” Claffey jokingly responded.

Christopher Lambert (second from right) was honored for his years of service, while Christopher Lambert Jr. (left) was recently promoted in Staunton.

VDOT traffic updates for April 1 to April 5

STAUNTON – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 96, eastbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 206 , northbound – Shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Mile marker 206 to 205 , southbound – No lane closures but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 207 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. April 1 – April 11 nights.

*UPDAT E* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 1 – April 12. Overnight left lane closure northbound for moving heavy equipment, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday (night of April 1). Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 220 , southbound – Overnight left lane closure for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 230, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along exit 227 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control at Grottoes western town limits for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 5.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure near intersection with Route 631 (Ladd Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) and Route 603 (Cales Spring Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 612 (Quick’s Mill Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 626 (Berry Farm Road/Limestone Road) for milling and paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through April 5.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*NEW* Route 732 (Roman Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 616 (Liberty School Road) and Route 745 (Todd Road) for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe, 8 a.m. April 1 to 4 p.m. April 11. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta fire emergency ends, U.S. Senator in Staunton: THE DIGEST