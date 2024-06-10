Augusta County adds human trafficking component to family life curriculum; Staunton, Waynesboro may follow

VERONA — With updates in the family life portion of the Virginia Standards of Learning, the Augusta County School Board adopted an addition to the middle school curriculum at its meeting Thursday, June 6.

In a recent update to Virginia's Standards of Learning, a section on human trafficking was added. Following the change, Augusta County Public Schools needed to update its curriculum to align with the new standards. Human trafficking is defined by the Virginia Department of Education as the act of people profiting from the control and exploitation of others, both in the form of sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

The curriculum is called the Prevention Project, created by Freekind, a faith-based nonprofit that works to prevent human trafficking and to support those who have been exploited. The program is currently being used by middle and high schools in Harrisonburg and Page County, and high schools in Rockingham County. It will be part of the curriculum in Augusta County Public Schools starting with the 2024-25 school year.

Starting last August, Augusta County officials met with Sabrina Dorman-Andrew, the executive director of New Creation VA, a nonprofit organization that, in part, provides prevention education to communities on human trafficking. While the Prevention Project is a national program, Dorman-Andrew works locally through her organization to partner with school districts to implement the program.

After a review process, the family life education revision committee, along with Steve Cash, the instructional supervisor for health and PE, recommended the addition of the Prevention Project to the existing family life curriculum. It was unanimously approved by the school board Thursday night.

The materials and resources selected include:

Teacher resources for classroom instruction (13 Virginia middle school FLE standards are covered through this program);

Professional development for all teachers of family life education content;

Digital resources including videos, slides, worksheets, and assessments for each grade level.

"This is a great program," said Mike Lawson, who represents the South River District on the school board. "It was a good decision to bring this one in for review ... human trafficking is even happening in our area and the awareness that (the curriculum) brings is good. It also hits the age levels very appropriately."

Lawson was part of the review committee.

Sarah Melton, the school division's assistant superintendent of instruction, told the school board that staff determined that the current curriculum for high school meets the revised standards. Only the middle school curriculum needed to have the addition.

The program is no cost to Augusta County Schools through grant funding provided by New Creation VA. The original cost was approximately $1,500.

Parents and guardians will be allowed to review the material by contacting their child's principal.

In February, Dorman-Andrew told The News Leader that she was interested in getting Waynesboro and Staunton schools to adopt the curriculum also. Unlike Augusta County, the Office on Youth runs the family life program for both Waynesboro and Staunton.

So far, neither school division has adopted the program.

"Our school division has been in discussion with the Office on Youth and Sabrina with the Prevention Project," Waynesboro Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said. "Meetings are scheduled to discuss possibilities, but we are not prepared to propose any changes to our family life curriculum for the consideration of the Waynesboro School Board at this time."

Jennifer Morris, an instructional supervisor with Staunton City Schools, said she met with Dorman-Andrew of New Creation VA in May to discuss the curriculum for both middle and high school family life classes.

"At this time SCS is considering it but hasn't made a final decision yet about whether we will pursue adding it to our curriculum through the adoption process," Morris said. "We plan on making a decision by early July. If we decide to adopt this resource, we would implement it in the coming school year."

