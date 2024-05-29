Augusta coroner releases identity of teen inmate who allegedly died playing basketball

The Richmond County Coroner's Office recently released the name of a teenager who died at the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice's Youth Development Campus in Augusta.

Ozell Burch, 17, of Pheonix City, Alabama, was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to the coroner's office. At about 11 a.m., Burch allegedly collapsed inside the gymnasium while playing basketball, according to previous reporting. He was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Medical Center, where he later died.

"Although there is no indication of foul play, the department has requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which will handle the incident investigation," according to CDOJJ. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the youth's family and the YDC staff."

The coroner's office noted an autopsy scheduled, but no foul play is suspected.

