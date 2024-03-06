Augusta commissioners decide against probation for Smart Grocery following two murders

Augusta commissioners decided Tuesday to not place an Augusta convenience store on probation for six months following reports of increased crime at the business.

During the six-month probationary period, the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road would have been subject to additional oversight and random checks.

Following discussions about violent crime, property owner Sae Pak agreed to revise the shopping strip's hours and hired one Richmond County Sheriff's Office special duty security officer to patrol the area.

Smart Grocery Property Owner Sae Pak speaks during the Augusta Commission meeting at the Augusta Richmond County Municipal Building on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

However, commissioners did not agree to place the establishment on probation, which would have ensured the businesses did in fact take those measures.

"I have some very dear friends that live near [Smart Grocery] and the incident reports don't lie," Mayor Garnett Johnson said after the meeting. "You have more than 1,700 incidents at the location on Olive Road and more than 2,200 on Wrightsboro Road.

"... I'm a small business owner. I believe strongly that it is my responsibility to make sure that I maintain a safe business, not only for the folks that are patrons of my business, but [also for] the folks who are passing through. I think the proactive measures will help [the owners] stay in compliance and the more visible we have law enforcement, the better they [will be able to] operate their businesses safely."

The store was the scene of a fatal shooting in December that claimed the life of 32-year-old Jeremiah Griffin, of Augusta, according to previous reporting. Sanqwon J. Berry, 16, is wanted for murder and possession of a gun during a crime in connection to the shooting.

Just a few months prior, in July, one person was injured in a shooting at the business, according to previous reporting. When deputies arrived, they found a man who was shot at least once and he was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

FILE - Richmond County records show the number of violent crimes at the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta from 2021 to 2023.

Over the last three years, two homicides and five aggravated assaults with a gun have occurred at Smart Grocery, according to previous reporting.

A review of the total number of incidents at the convenience store showed there are about 50 non-violent crimes requiring assistance from law enforcement each year.

Pak previously told commissioners he believes the crime is coming from The Landings apartments, which are now largely vacant.

"I don't want to put an apartment complex in with another business owner, but I think the loitering problem needs to be addressed – regardless of if those people live in that apartment complex or anywhere in the area," Mayor Johnson said. "Loitering is loitering. I don't care where it is, that needs to be addressed because I think where you tend to have more people gather, hanging out, it's just trouble. ... I think we're sending a great message to other business owners that it's on you to make sure that you operate a business safely for those who want to patronize your business."

