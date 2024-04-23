Augusta budget, Staunton utilities come to a vote: THE AGENDA

Supervisors to vote on tax increase, proposed budget

VERONA – The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will vote on the tax rate this week. The proposed real estate tax rate is expected to increase to 52 cents per $100 per assessed value tax rate. This is up from the current tax rate, the post-assessment equivalence to which is 42 cents per $100.

Since the supervisors got a preview of the assessments, the budget has been a constant topic at the board. Real estate values went up 54% on average in the 2024 assessment, but this is not the reason for the proposed tax increase.

The board preliminarily agreed to the increase during a work session where the budget was hashed out. The proposed budget currently includes $877,049 for body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

The supervisors then expanded tax relief for elderly and disabled residents, raising the total combined income cap to $55,000 and the net combined financial worth to $125,000. Last week, a handful of Augusta residents objected to tax increase.

Staunton councilors to vote on utility increases

STAUNTON – The proposed utility increases in Staunton will come to a vote on Thursday.

Following a presentation on the water and sewer system’s finances and capital projects, Staunton City Council included the rate increases in the upcoming year's budget presentation. According to the presentation, the average effective rate increase will mean the average total utility bills in Staunton will rise about $90 over the course of a year.

The proposed rates are:

The water user fee would increase 20 cents per hundred cubic feet (HCL). The current rate is $3.86/HCL, and the proposed rate is $4.06/HCL. The estimated impact for an average household is an increase of $2.80 per billing cycle, or $16.80 a year.

The sewer user fee would increase 72 cents per HCF. The current rate is $4.88/HCL, and the proposed rate is $5.60/HCL. The estimate impact for a household with average consumption is $10.08 per billing cycle, or $60.48 a year.

The stormwater minimum fee would increase from $3.20 to $5.

No change is expected for the real estate tax.

If enacted, the rate increase will be effective July 1.

Smith Farm property could become housing, greenspace

WAYNESBORO – The Waynesboro Planning Commission will discuss potential residential and park developments on the 147-acre Smith Farm property. More than two members of Waynesboro City Council could be present, according to an announcement from the city on Monday.

According to a resolution approved by Waynesboro City Council in April 2023, Sheri Legendre Smith planned to give the city the property on the condition it be "used in perpetuity as open green space for public park purposes and to promote the environmental quality of lie in Waynesboro through appropriate conservation and recreation uses." However, the resolution allowed city staff to terminate the agreement on further negotiations.

Tuesday's agenda packet explains Stockbridge OPCO LLC will purchase the property alongside a proposal contract. The 147 acres could be rezoned to allow "for a mix of residential housing types with potential for limited commercial activity."

"The proposed planned unit development limits residential development to 2.75 units per acre, and clusters units in the most developable acreage with connection to existing utilities and roadways, thus still providing 60+ acres for parkland and recreation," reads a letter included in the agenda packet. "The proposal enables and leverages the long-awaited greenway trial and preserves benefits of the recently restored stream."

A preview of the presentation can be found in the commission's agenda packet. The News Leader will provide a full update on the development later this week.

The Smith Farm proposed development

Tuesday, April 23

Wednesday, April 24

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

Thursday, April 25

Staunton Economic Development Authority meeting 8:30 a.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley Street.

Staunton City Council work session 5 p.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley Street.

Staunton City Council regular meeting 7 p.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley Street.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta budget, Staunton utilities come to a vote: THE AGENDA