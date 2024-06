Who’s on the August primary election ballot? These are the South Florida candidates

Election season is back again in Florida, after Friday’s noon qualifying deadline solidified the list of candidates in races for the Aug. 20 primary election.

Florida is a “closed” primary state. That means that registered Democrats can only vote for candidates in the Democratic races, and registered Republicans will only vote for Republican candidates running for office.

Voters with no party affiliation cannot vote for partisan candidates, except when all the candidates running for a position are from the same party and the winner of the primary election won’t face opposition in the general election.

All voters, regardless of their party affiliation, will be able to cast their ballots in nonpartisan races. Those include circuit judges, school board members, county commissioners, county community council members and more.

Here is a full list of the candidates that you will see on the ballot on Aug. 20 at a federal, state and local level.

REGISTERED REPUBLICANS ONLY

UNITED STATES SENATOR

Rick Scott

John S. Columbus

Keith Gross

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 22

Deborah Adeimy

Dan Franzese

Andrew Gutmann

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 23

Gary Barve

Darlene Cerezo Swaffar

Joseph “Joe” Kaufman

Carla Spalding

Joe Thelusca

Robert S. Weinroth

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 24

Patricia “Patti” Gonzalez

Jesus Gabriel Navarro

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 25

Chris Eddy

Bryan E. Leib

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 26

Mario Diaz-Balart

Richard Evans

Johnny Fratto

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 27

Royland Lara

Maria Elvira Salazar

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 106

Melinda Almonte

Fabian Basabe

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 115

Moises I. Benhabib

Omar Blanco

Alian Alejandro Collazo

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

Bryan Calvo

Dariel Fernandez

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SHERIFF

Ignacio Alvarez

Jose L Aragu

Rosanna Cordero-Stutz

Ruamen de Jesus DeLaRua

Alex Fornet

Jeffrey Giordano

Mario Knapp

Joe Martinez

John Rivera

Ernesto “Ernie” Rodriguez

Joe Sanchez

BROWARD COUNTY STATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEEWOMAN

Mery Lopez-Palma

Michele Merrell

REGISTERED DEMOCRATS ONLY

UNITED STATES SENATOR

Stanley Campbell

Rod Joseph

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Brian Rush

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 25

Jennifer “Jen” Perelman

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 27

Lucia Baez-Geller

Mike Davey

STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 35

Rodney Jacobs

Chad Klitzman

Barbara Sharief

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS

Willis Howard

Juan Carlos “J.C.” Planas

Arnold “Arnie” Benjamin Weiss

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SHERIFF

John M. Barrow

Susan Khoury

Rickey Mitchell

James Reyes

BROWARD COUNTY CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Annette R Daniels

Brenda D. Forman

Charles Freddrick Hall Jr.

BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF

Steven Andrew Geller

David Howard

Alvin Pollock

Gregory Tony

BROWARD COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

Abbey Ajayi

Dwight Forrest

Perry E. Thurston Jr.

BROWARD COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS

Russell Bathulia

Joe Scott

NONPARTISAN (ALL VOTERS)

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 11TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 8

Jason Edward Bloch

Bonita Jones-Peabody

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 11TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 29

Heloiza Correa

Cristobal David Padron

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 17TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 1

Christina Grace Arguelles

Carol-Lisa Phillips

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 17TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 38

Stefanie C. Moon

John “Johnny” Weekes

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 98

Keith Abel

Shelton A. Pooler

Emily Rodrigues

Mitch Rosenwald

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 99

Joshauwa Brown

Daryl Nevroy Campbell

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 107

Wallace Aristide

Loreal Arscott

Monique Barley-Mayo

Wancito Francius

Faudlin Pierre

Christine Sanon-Jules Olivo

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 109

James Bush III

Ashley Gantt

Roy Hardemon

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COUNTY COURT JUDGE GROUP 29

Christopher Benjamin

Scott Janowitz

Alina Salcines Restrepo

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COUNTY COURT JUDGE GROUP 31

Rita Maria Baez

Christopher Green

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 3

Joseph Scott Geller

Martin Karp

Brent W. Latham

Gustavo Ortega

Hayley Ross

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 7

Mary Blanco

Javier “Javi” Perez

Maxeme “Max” Tuchman

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 9

Kimberly T. Beltran

Luisa Santos

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR

Daniella Levine Cava

Manny Cid

Shlomo Danzinger

Carlos Garín

Alex Otaola

Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero

Eddy Rojas

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 3

Marion K. Brown

Audrey M. Edmonson

Keon Hardemon

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 7

Cindy Lerner

Richard Praschnik

Raquel A. Regalado

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 11

Roberto J. Gonzalez

Bryan Paz-Hernandez

Claudia Rainville

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 13

Rene Garcia

Ian Anthony Medina

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMUNITY COUNCIL AREA/SUBAREA 10/105

Anthony G. Atala

Paul R. Camacho

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMUNITY COUNCIL AREA/SUBAREA 14/144

Alicia Arellano

Manuel Ernesto Gutierrez

Marie-Flore Lindor-Latortue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CUTLER CAY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 3

Albert Collazo

Christopher T. Musser

MIAMI-DADE CUTLER CAY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 4

Donna Fishbein

Alexandra Penn Williams

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY DOWNTOWN DORAL SOUTH COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 4

Adolfo William Alfonso

Francisco Bird

Guillermo J. Silva Malavé

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY DOWNTOWN DORAL SOUTH COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 5

Lidy C Hernandez Perez

Jaime Mercado

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY ISLANDS AT DORAL III COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 4

Victoria Gonzalez

Gerardo A Verde

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY LANDMARK AT DORAL COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 5

Juan Javier De Maqua

Yasenka Peterson

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAJORCA ISLES COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 1

Reginald Andre

Theodis Tyrone Kendrick

Nathan Price

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAJORCA ISLES COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 2

Eric Moss

Tamara Price

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY TWO LAKES COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT SEAT 3

Orlando Bracho

Darily Ferrufino

BROWARD COUNTY COURT JUDGE, GROUP 6

Kathleen Mary “Katie” McHugh

Scott Russell Shapiro

BROWARD COUNTY COURT JUDGE, GROUP 10

Alejandro “Alex” Arreaza

Woody Clermont

Samuel Ford Stark

BROWARD COUNTY COURT JUDGE, GROUP 16

Kathleen Elaine Angione

Joseph Zager

BROWARD COUNTY COURT JUDGE, GROUP 25

Corey Brian Friedman

Tamar Hamilton

BROWARD COUNTY COURT JUDGE, GROUP 32

Emilio “Emi” Benitez

Lauren Nichole Peffer

BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 1

Maura McCarthy Bulman

John Christopher Canter

Daniel Penha Foganholi Sr.

BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 2

Torey Alston

Rebecca Lynne Larew Thompson

BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 3

Sarah Margaret Kreuz Leonardi

Jason Lee Loring

BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 5

Windsor Delano Ferguson Jr.

Jeff Holness

BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, AT LARGE 9

Debra Ann Hixon

Thomas Alberto Vasquez

BROWARD SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, GROUP 3

Celeste Shank Ellich

Roderick Antwan Newkirk

BROWARD SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, GROUP 4

Jessie Bastos

Mark Pilling

CENTRAL BROWARD WATER CONTROL DISTRICT, ZONE 5

Miguel Castillo

Massimo “Max” Pulcini

BROWARD COUNTY, CORAL BAY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 1

Tina Hagen

Alan J Kapalka

BROWARD COUNTY CORAL SPRINGS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 1

Robert Rafanelli

Curt Tiefenbrun

BROWARD COUNTY CORAL SPRINGS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 2

Benjamin E. Groenevelt

Laurie Zotter

BROWARD COUNTY CORAL SPRINGS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 3

Mark Ritter

Teresa G. Sutton

BROWARD COUNTY HILLCREST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 3

Leonard Bushman

Abbey Sue Kessman

BROWARD COUNTY MAPLE RIDGE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 3

Mark E. Kleiman

Carla L. Minyan

BROWARD COUNTY MONTERRA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 1

Greg Popowitz

Jason Yossi Sharf

Juan Carlos Sanchez

Jeffrey Yurgealitis Sr.

BROWARD COUNTY MONTERRA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 3

Valerie Borowski

Ricardo Lowe

BROWARD COUNTY OAKRIDGE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 3

George Meza

Steven Nathasingh

BROWARD COUNTY ORCHID GROVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 2

Suzanne Courtade

Sheree Ann Davie

BROWARD COUNTY ORCHID GROVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 3

Matthew O’Brien

Susan Veitch

BROWARD COUNTY PALM AIRE SPECIAL RECREATION DISTRICT MEMBERS

Roger Gingerich

Derek Walker

BROWARD COUNTY PLANTATION ACRES IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

William (Bill) Beazley

Scott Brackney

Peter Gilmore

Stephen M. Nieset

SOUTH BROWARD DRAINAGE DISTRICT, ZONE 3

Laureano Chileuitt

Stanley Scott Hodges

BROWARD COUNTY WALNUT CREEK COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 5

Sorin Cruceru

Benjamin Kroker