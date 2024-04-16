August 2023 officer-involved shooting ruled justified
Two Colorado Springs Police Officers have been cleared of any wrong doing after they shot and killed a man outside of a hotel on the southeast side of the city.
Experts say to stock up, pay close attention to weather warnings and stay off the roads as increasingly severe weather sweeps the U.S. in the spring.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
From Allbirds shoes to must-have gadgets, these 10 necessities will simplify your trip.
Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was weapons handler on 'Rust' set, gets max sentence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
With backing from companies like Delta, United, and Boeing, air taxi startups say they plan to launch commercial flights by 2025. Will battery-powered Ubers in the sky be the norm?
Let us pause for a moment to appreciate what Wembanyama just accomplished in his first year in the NBA.
There are two clear favorites heading into the NBA playoffs. Frank Schwab breaks down the early action on the betting market.
Like many immigrants, the New York City skyline was one of the first sights young brothers Edi and Etrit Demaj took in when they arrived in the U.S. more than 20 years ago. The pair, along with their family, had fled violence in their native Kosovo, and they still remember the view as their plane flew overhead. “The first building that we saw was the Empire State Building,” Etrit recalls.
The heart of the Manhattan DA's indictment relies heavily on an untested legal theory that some experts say will be very hard to prove.
The Toyota Corolla starts around $23,000 in 2023. It's a good car. But wait until you see what's the same price on the used vehicle market.
Never in the league’s rich history was there a day like Sunday.
The Thunder prevailed in a three-way race in the West with an emphatic season-finale win over the Mavericks.
Take a hint from the pros and pick up one of these problem-solving gadgets.
Are you exercising the wrong way? A trainer shares four simple ways to improve your exercise routine and prevent injury.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said political critics 'continuously lie' as the giant money manager faces heat in Washington and states like Texas.
Rice turned himself in nearly two weeks after the crash.
India is getting an electric three-wheeler passenger vehicle that charges from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes. The launch of the new EV -- a collaboration between auto manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility and battery-tech startup Exponent Energy -- comes amid India's ambition to electrify 80% of all its three-wheelers by 2030 in an effort to reduce emissions. The new three-wheeler, called the Stream City Qik and priced at $3,900 (324,999 Indian rupees), launched Friday and will go on sale from May 15 in Delhi and Bengaluru.
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.
What does Kansas City need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.