Auglaize County woman mentally fit for attempted murder trial

Apr. 3—WAPAKONETA — An Auglaize County woman has been deemed competent to stand trial for attempted murder after an evaluation by a forensic psychiatrist.

Janine Little, 59, appeared in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court for a competency hearing Wednesday. During the brief hearing, the evaluation conducted by the Dayton-based Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio stating Little was mentally fit to stand trial was admitted without objection.

Little's attempted murder charge stems from a Jan. 22 incident at 17494 Smith Road east of Waynesfield. Deputies had responded to an apparent domestic dispute report. Upon arrival, Andrew Little, 56, was found to be suffering from a "severe laceration," according to the initial report. Janine Little was also in the residence suffering from lacerations to the throat, hand and stomach, according to the report.

Janine Little was formally arraigned on Feb. 21 on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Little entered a plea of not guilty, with bond set at $500,000. That plea was changed to a written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on Feb. 26, a change that prompted the psychiatric evaluation.

No new court dates have yet been scheduled and Little remains in custody at the Auglaize County jail.