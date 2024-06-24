How the Aug. 1 GOP primary in Tennessee is turning into a referendum on school vouchers

Whether to support state-funded scholarships for students to attend private schools has become a pivotal issue on the campaign trail as Republican primaries for the Tennessee legislature kick into high gear.

Gov. Bill Lee has pledged to bring back a school choice bill during the next legislative session, despite a failure to coalesce support around the idea this year.

With campaigning for the Aug. 1 primary underway, high-ranking Republicans in the state continue a push to build support for a statewide universal school choice program, and stump for pro-voucher allies. Meanwhile special interest groups are knocking doors in an effort to move the needle among voters and bolster support for pro-voucher candidates.

But a set of challengers seeking to topple pro-voucher incumbents demonstrates that the idea of publicly-funded private school vouchers is not universally accepted among Republicans ― particularly in rural areas of the state.

The upcoming Republican primary is likely to become a referendum on the issue, as dissatisfaction with incumbent positions on school choice — whether in support or opposition — is among the issues that have driven several challengers to run.

“We've got to stand up to them now,” said Justin Spurlock, a history teacher and father of two from Burns, who is challenging six-term incumbent Rep. Mary Littleton, R-Dickson.

A two-tiered system?

As a teacher, Spurlock said he has heard from many people in the district — from school board members to his neighbors — who don’t support the voucher proposal, and he feels Littleton’s support for the measure didn’t represent the wishes of his district. Knowing Lee would likely be supporting Littleton, Spurlock decided to launch a bid “before it’s too late.”

Lee's proposal this year did not come to any committee on which Littleton sits. She voted for the governor's Education Savings Accounts school choice voucher program in 2019. Americans for Prosperity Action ― a group that engaged heavily on the issue last spring ― has endorsed Littleton.

And earlier this month, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, named Littleton a "Legislator of the Year" at the Tennessee Republican Party's annual Statemen's Dinner fundraiser.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, presents the Legislator of the Year Award to Rep. Mary Littleton, R-Dickson, during the Tennessee Republican Party’s Statesmen’s Dinner at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 15, 2024.

In announcing her reelection bid, Littleton touted her support for children and parents, votes to raise teacher pay and improve school safety.

"I'm seeking reelection to promote public safety, strengthen our economy and improve education," she said in announcing her bid for another two-year term. Littleton did not respond to a request for comment specifically on the voucher issue.

Instead of funding a voucher program, Spurlock said the state should invest those dollars into public schools, and boost teacher pay.

"I would never say somebody can't opt the kid out of public school. I'm just saying why do I as a taxpayer have to pay for two systems? It just seems like we're paying for something twice. It seems like it's a burden on taxpayers," Spurlock told The Tennessean. "I'm a person who believes in fiscal responsibility, limited government, low taxes."

In his experience as a teacher, Spurlock said no matter how a proposed voucher program may be funded, students leaving the public school system will erode funding for existing schools and programs, which is allocated at the state level on a per-student basis.

"I work at a school, so I kind of know how this works. You have general education ― the things that you have to take to be able to get a high school diploma in Tennessee ― and then you have electives. And some people feel like maybe they're not all that important: music classes, drama, criminal justice is a big one in our school," Spurlock said. "Those kind of programs are not required for graduation. So if we start losing funding at $100,000 per 10 to 15 students and enough students, we might not be able to provide those extras."

He said that could eventually "separate the rich from the poor," creating a two-tiered system ― separating families who can afford private schools from those who can't, even with a voucher.

"Now my kids who don't have the opportunity to go to a private school, they're stuck at the public school, but now they can't do choir, they can't do band, they can't do criminal justice ― all these programs that they could have done before they started taking our tax dollars out," he said.

'Not worth a flip'

Down in Cleveland in Southeast Tennessee, 20-year school board veteran Troy Weathers is up for a rematch against incumbent Rep. Kevin Raper, R-Cleveland, after falling behind by just over 200 votes two years ago in a four-way race.

Weathers said the state should focus on commonsense reforms to the existing state education system ― and that starts with changes to the state's third grade retention law.

“I’ve been on the school board 20 years. I know enough to tell you that vouchers are not the saving grace of education for Tennessee,” Weathers told The Tennessean. “It’s another entitlement program. I’m a Republican, and I don’t believe in entitlement programs.”

Republican primary candidate Troy Weathers of Cleveland drives through town on May 31.

Weathers said there's little evidence that the existing voucher program in Memphis, Nashville, and Chattanooga is working. This spring Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds described test scores for the Education Savings Accounts program as "lackluster."

“When my mama used that word, you know what it meant? Not worth a flip,” Weathers said. “So if it wasn’t good at all, why are we still pursuing vouchers?”

Weathers sees giving parents a choice on vouchers — but no choice on whether their child is held back in third grade — as a double standard.

“The voucher program, their selling point is that we want to give parents a choice, is it not?" Weathers said. "Let’s look at third grade retention: parents, you have no call in this deal. We’re going to retain your child, he's going to have to take summer school, he’s got to take tutoring. They didn't say, 'will it be okay, mama?' Who is giving the choice? The government is saying that we have the choice, not you on this one.”

Republican primary candidate Troy Weathers of Cleveland talks with Tim Emerson, owner of DuraPlaq about campaign sign design at the DuraPlaq printing facility in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Districts vs. state leaders

Meanwhile, pro-voucher incumbents have won support of the House and Senate Republican caucuses, which is a fundraising boon. Lee this month made an unusual entry into the fray, endorsing pro-voucher candidates in open seats who have signaled they are ready to flout local governing bodies’ wishes on vouchers in support of the governor’s policies.

Weathers' opponent, Rep. Kevin Raper, R-Cleveland, describes himself as "a school choice person," but doesn't conflate the issue of school choice within districts, and publicly funded, private school vouchers. This year, he said, many people in his district communicated their opposition to him on the issue.

"I had a few people for it, and many, many, many against it," Raper said. "So at that point, the decision was easy."

But he faced pressure from leadership to support the governor's proposal.

"Now, it wasn't easy in the fact that I'm an education Chairman, and there was sort of an expectation that, hey, you go along with... what the governor is suggesting. I try to do that most of the time," Raper said. "But I have to remind myself that, hey, I'm representing District 24. And if they're adamantly against something, even though the governor or the speakers, or even the legislature is feels the opposite way, I'm ultimately gonna vote the direction of District 24."

Weathers said representatives should vote the will of their district, despite pressures in the state capitol.

“Our governor got elected by the people of Tennessee, I guarantee you he's not doing things that that Washington DC wants him to do ― not at all," Weathers said. "So why would you expect me to do what he wants to do, because he's the governor, that my people in my district don't want?"

'No choice for them'

Dozens of local governing bodies passed resolutions this year opposing Lee’s voucher proposal. In fact, some of the commissioners who voted for those resolutions are now running for House seats — including Blount County Commissioners Nick Bright and Tom Stinnett, who face Lee’s pick Jason Emert in the District 20 primary.

The school boards in Sumner and Trousdale counites also passed resolutions against the measure. Up in Hendersonville, Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile — who cosponsored Lee’s voucher legislation — is facing a challenge from college basketball promoter Chris Spencer.

Spencer said he’s not opposed to the concept of vouchers, but is concerned about counties in his district, like Trousdale, where there are no private schools where vouchers could be used.

“There’s no choice for them, right?” Spencer said.

Chris Spencer, candidate for State Senator in district 18, rides his electric bike in the Somerset Downs neighborhood in Hendersonville, Tenn., Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Spencer said he would want to have more voter input before supporting any future voucher proposals.

“I'm not representing special interests. I'm representing the citizens of Sumner County, so I would have to take their voices in there into account," Spencer said.

Haile, R-Gallatin, said he will continue to support a publicly funded school choice program to give parents "the right to choose where their children are educated."

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, presents the Legislator of the Year Award to Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, during the Tennessee Republican Party’s Statesmen’s Dinner at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 15, 2024.

But, he said, he would like to see income limits included in future legislation to keep it aimed at giving opportunities for lower-income, working-class residents. He would also like to see a provision to prohibit student athletes who accept the state grant from playing sports at private schools for a year after their transfer to prevent recruiting.

"I do think it reflects where my district is, especially among Republicans," Haile told The Tennessean. "I realize that the school board issued a resolution opposing it, and I understand their position and respect them for doing that."

As for Trousdale County, and other rural counties with few or no private schools currently operating, Haile said he sees "an appetite in these smaller counties for private schools." Currently, the private schools that operate in each county are, essentially, saving taxpayer dollars.

"What if this fall, all 10,000 of those [private school] students came into the public school system? What would have to take place?" Haile said. "The county would have to raise taxes to build more schools. They would have to hire more teachers, and there would be more county expense on the county."

Republican primary candidate Ray Jeter, who is challenging Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, stands outside his office on June 3.

Elsewhere in the state, Ray Jeter, who runs a construction company in Columbia, is challenging Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, who cosponsored Lee's voucher bill in the House and played a key role in shepherding it through the legislature this spring.

Alongside Cepicky's advocacy for school choice, he has championed autonomy for home school students, who turned out in droves at the state Capitol to oppose Lee's voucher proposal. Cepicky was caught on a recording this spring saying that his goal with the public school system is to "throw the whole freaking system in the trash." Cepicky said he will continue to support expanding school choice options next year.

"I have spoken to many parents in my district and most parents want the option of being able to remove their kids from a public school that is not meeting their student's needs and put them into another alternative," Cepicky told The Tennessean in a text message.

Rep. Scott Cepicky R-Culleoka, during a House committee meeting where the school voucher bill was debated at Cordell Hull State Office Building in Nashville , Tenn., Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Cepicky noted the House version would have reduced testing and evaluation for teachers and increased maintenance funding and insurance benefits for teachers in order to "allow it to go back to the way it used to be of teachers teaching and students learning."

"We are very close to creating the system that we all want in K-12 education in Tennessee," Cepicky told The Tennessean. "The system we currently have is failing our teachers and our students."

While it wasn't the primary issue that spurred his candidacy, Jeter said he supports the concept of school choice — himself a product of both public and private schools. But any expansion of choice programs, Jeter said, would need to keep private and homeschoolers “protected from government involvement.”

“I am fundamentally for school choice,” Jeter said, noting the high number of students in Maury County that are not enrolled in public schools. “But I think private education has to remain private. My only fear is that if we start moving funds from public education into private, that soon thereafter, government regulations are coming.”

Vivian Jones covers state government and politics for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com or on X at @Vivian_E_Jones.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Republican primary on Aug. 1: Key races center on vouchers