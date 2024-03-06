Audrey Fire burns 3,500 acres in Yavapai County

A fire burned 3,500 acres near Seligman in Yavapai County, officials said Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said that crews stopped forward progress of the Audrey Fire, which began Tuesday near Route 66 about seven miles northwest of Seligman.

The department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the fire was actually three smaller fires being managed as a single incident. Crews battled about eight fires in the grassy area, the department added.

Crews were working to put out any remaining hotspots, the department said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Audrey Fire burns 3,500 acres near Seligman, Arizona