Audit uncovers suspected embezzlement by town clerk in Kay County

BRAMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — An audit conducted by the Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd uncovered suspected embezzlement by a town clerk in Kay County, who allegedly misappropriated just over $60K in town funds.

The State Auditor’s office launched an investigation into Sandra Barrows, Town Clerk for the Town of Braman, at the request of District Attorney Brian Hermanson.

Barrows oversaw day-to-day operations for the Town of Braman from November 2016 until her resignation in April 2019. According to the audit, Barrows improperly issued payments to herself without board approval and misappropriated utility cash collections, totaling $60,289 in town funds.

It was also noted that Barrows forged the signatures of three trustees on reimbursements and also gave herself unauthorized raises.

“The Board of Trustees bears ultimate responsibility for the financial welfare of the Town,” Auditor Cindy Byrd said. “The Town of Braman has an annual budget of roughly $670,000 so this represents a significant portion of taxpayer money.”

“The Board of Trustees could have easily prevented this situation if the basic safeguards of oversight and accountability had been in place,” Byrd added. “Barrows managed the Town’s finances with impunity which is why she was able to misappropriate cash for 18 months without anyone knowing. Our findings were confirmed after Barrows left office and the cash deposits returned to normal.”

The full audit can be viewed here.

