Audit to be conducted on fatal October apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A consulting firm will do an audit on last October’s Brookhollow Apartments fire that killed 22-year-old Paoly Bedeski. It’s the same firm that Wichita hired to analyze police culture and operations.

The Wichita Firefighters Union claims that errors by Sedgwick County Emergency Communications led to Bedeski’s death.

Family of woman killed in fire calls for changes to 911 dispatch

She made the initial call to 911, saying she was trapped in her bathroom. The Union says that information was not passed on to crews.

Jensen Hughes will do the audit, costing $190,000. Sedgwick County will split the bill with the City of Wichita. The report will include a comprehensive review and analysis of the EMS and fire department operations, training, policy, and procedures.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.