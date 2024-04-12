Audio recordings of James Crumbley's allegedly threatening jail calls released

Days after James Crumbley was sentenced to prison for his role in his son's deadly Oxford High School shooting massacre, authorities released audio recordings of jailhouse calls in which Crumbley allegedly threatened Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Editor’s note: The calls were edited by the Free Press to remove curse words.

The calls date back to 2022, and include rants such as: "She really got it coming to her when I f------ get out" and, "Yeah, f--- Karen McDonald. You're f----- when I get out."

An investigator with the Oakland County Sheriff's office who has reviewed the recordings wrote in a report:

"Most of the contents of the messages I have reviewed appear to be Mr. Crumbley complaining about court proceedings and courtroom tactics and Mr. Crumbley making comments about winning the matter in court and making Karen McDonald look bad to the public."

The Free Press obtained the audio recordings after filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the Oakland County Sheriff's office, which also has disclosed a police report that the prosecutor's office filed on March 11 with the sheriff's office about Crumbley's jailhouse calls, and asking for an investigation into what was described as "harassment and threatening" phone calls.

More: Defiant Crumbleys head to prison — 'Not once did they say ... they're not the victims'

The prosecutor's office knew of these calls for more than a year, so it's unclear why it waited until March 11 — in the middle of Crumbley's trial — to file a police report about these calls.

Crumbley's lawyer, Mariell Lehman, has maintained that James Crumbley was never threatening to physically harm McDonald, but only venting his frustrations over how she handled his case, and that he wanted to see her eventually lose her law license.

The prosecutor's office used the phone calls against James Crumbley at sentencing, arguing the calls warranted giving him a stiffer punishment than what the guidelines called for.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews agreed and cited the phone calls during the sentencing hearing, telling James Crumbley he "threatened the wellbeing of the prosecutor."

According to the police report, it was the prosecutor's office who provided a thumb drive of the jailhouse phone calls to authorities, seeking an investigation on March 11.

According to the report, there were at least 10 jailhouse calls in which Crumbley made "potential threats" toward the prosecutor: Eight were in 2023, two in January of 2024 — about three months before his trial started.

An investigator went to speak to Crumbley in jail about the calls, the report shows, but Crumbley refused to talk.

"After reading Mr. Crumbley his Miranda rights, he indicated to me that he did not wish to speak to me or answer any questions without consulting with and/or having his lawyer present," the investigator writes in the report. "He indicated this on the Miranda warning form and signed and initialed it. No questions or anything else was asked of him any further."

Among the comments that Crumbley is being investigated for:

*On July 9, 2023, he is heard saying: "she really got it coming to her when I f------ get out."

*On Dec. 18, 2023, he is heard venting about being locked up and going "insane."

"James also makes a statement saying that they can listen to all of his phone calls and he doesn't care," the investigator writes.

*On Dec. 6, 2022, in a phone call with a relative, he says: "Well she's going to bef----- sucking on a f------ hot rock down in hell soon."

James Crumbley started his 10-15 year prison sentence Friday after a jury previously convicted him of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the 2021 Oxford High School mass shooting that left four students dead and six other students and one teacher injured. His wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of the same charges in a separate trial and got the same sentence as her husband.

At both trials, prosecutors argued the Crumbleys ignored a troubled then 15-year-old son who was in distress and spiraling downward, bought him a gun instead of getting him help, and did not properly secure the gun. They also argued that the Crumbleys — more than anyone else — could have prevented the tragedy had they disclosed to school officials that their son had access to a gun when given the opportunity.

The Crumbleys maintain they never saw any signs that their son would hurt anyone or himself, or that he was mentally ill; had no knowledge of his plan to shoot up his school; and that the gun at issue was not a gift, but came with restrictions: It was hidden in a bedroom armoire in a case, unloaded, with the bullets hidden in another drawer. They plan to appeal their convictions.

Tresa Baldas:tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Audio recordings released of James Crumbley's threatening jail calls