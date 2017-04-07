    Audi Q8 Concept Dissected: Design, Chassis, Interior, and More!

    ALEXANDER STOKLOSA
    View photos
    View photos

    The rear door skins undergo multiple stampings to achieve the delicate chamfers along their top and bottom edges and the deep section near the rear-wheel cutout. Inspired by the '80s ur-Quattro coupe's box flares, the Q8's shoulders add 2.9 inches of width relative to the Q7. Other flourishes inspired by the rally icon: the black panel spanning the tailgate, the chunky D-pillar shape, and the thin cooling slots just above the grille.

    We like to think of the Q8’s restrained yet amply embroidered design language as “baroque minimalist,” a pseudo-architectural term we just totally made up. The Q8’s simple two-box shape and fairly conventional roofline demonstrate the clean part of the aesthetic, as does its lack of haunches stretching wide over the rear tires to denote earth-moving rear-drive muscle, as on the X6.

    Close up, though, the Q8 has uncharacteristically heavy-handed details. Even without exactly upending decades of Audi’s design restraint, the multiple hood strakes, body creases, and new eight-sided grille with yawning vertical spears present as jarring disruptions. Taken in full, the Q8 awkwardly straddles Audi’s minimalist roots and the in-your-face impact the coupe/SUV segment demands. Musing over the ur-Quattro that inspired the Q8, Mindt declared that the rally coupe “isn’t a beauty, but it is strong.” We’d agree that that just about sums it up.

    View photos