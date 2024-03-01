Auction of Joe Carollo’s home delayed while court settles homestead question

The auction of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo’s Coconut Grove home will not happen in March.

The sale, originally set for March 19, on Friday was delayed until the courts resolve the question of whether Carollo and his wife, Marjorie, have constitutional protection that would prevent the auction of their home on Morris Lane to pay for part of a $63.5 million civil verdict against the commissioner.

At a court hearing Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis agreed with Carollo’s attorneys that after Carollo claimed his home is protected as his homestead under the Florida Constitution, any sale of his property cannot move forward.

“I don’t think it’s discretionary,” the judge said. “I don’t think the sale can go forward while the exemption is pending and undecided.”

Aerial view of the City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo’s house in Coconut Grove.

The decision is a major win for Carollo, who could lose his home to help satisfy the massive judgment after he lost a lawsuit last year brought by two Little Havana businessmen who accused the commissioner of weaponizing city resources to harass and shut down their businesses.

Court hearings are scheduled in April to resolve the matter.

This breaking news report will be updated as more details become available.