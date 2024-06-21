Auction canceled for north Phoenix land eyed by the Coyotes

An auction for land that had been seen as a home for the Arizona Coyotes is canceled, an Arizona State Land Department spokesperson confirmed Friday morning.

The Department said in a news release that it was “in the best interest of the Trust to cancel the auction and reorder the steps.”

According to the Department, the proposed development will need a special use permit, which the Department is now asking the applicant, the Coyotes, to secure before buying the land.

The Coyotes had been eyeing the land, totaling about 100 acres, located at Loop 101 west of Scottsdale Road, for an arena and mixed-use development.

“We understand the delay in an auction is a disappointment for our applicant and members of the public, but the change in timing is the prudent decision for the Trust,” a department spokesperson said in a press release. The state trust "remains open to working with our applicant to bring the land forward to auction in the future if a special use permit is received.”

