Auburndale Police identify suspect in man's fatal shooting from May 5

Auburndale police are looking for Anthony Thomas Lewis in the May 5 shooting of a 27-year-old man in a car.

The Auburndale Police Department has identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred May 5.

The suspect, Anthony Thomas Lewis, was in the area of Reiter Drive and Robert Avenue with four other people when a confrontation ensued, leading to the shooting of a 27-year-old man, APD said in a news release. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a blue 2022 Chrysler Pacifica. He died after being taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, APD reported.

The agency has obtained an arrest warrant charging Lewis with murder.

Lewis, also known as “Ant” and “K3,” is approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 to 170 pounds, with a thin build, the release said. He has black, medium-length hair with brown eyes.

Auburndale PD has not identified the victim, citing an open investigation and an exemption from public records release known as Marsy’s Law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Seymour at 863-968-5074 or kseymour@auburndalefl.com

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Auburndale PD seeks suspect in man's fatal shooting from May 5