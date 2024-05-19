Auburn running back reportedly injured, brother killed in Florida shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WHNT) — Auburn running back Brian Battie is reportedly one of the injured victims in a Saturday morning shooting in Florida.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, five people were shot around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. One of the victims, identified by the sheriff’s office as Tommie Battie, Brian’s brother, died on the scene.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the other shooting victims.

However, according to multiple reports, Brian was also injured in the shooting but his condition at this time is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story

