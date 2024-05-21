Auburn Police seek suspect in Dollar General Robbery

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn investigators are searching for the suspect who robbed the Dollar General on E. University Dr. Sunday night. Fortunately, no one was injured during the robbery.

On May 19, 2024, at approximately 8:58 p.m., the Auburn Police Department responded to a report of a first-degree robbery at the Dollar General. According to the cashier, a white male approached the register and demanded the clerk empty the cash drawer. Believing the suspect was armed with a gun, the cashier complied, and the suspect left with the cash. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect enter a black vehicle, possibly a Chrysler, in the parking lot before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing light-colored jeans, a green jacket, and tan/brown boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391. Callers can remain anonymous.

