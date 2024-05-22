Auburn police say a reported robbery at Guthrie’s was an inside job

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A reported strong-armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Auburn took an unexpected turn as the investigation progressed, revealing an alleged inside job orchestrated by an employee, her sister, and their male friend.

The incident occurred Sunday night at Guthrie’s Chicken Fingers, a popular eatery along South College. Auburn police say 18-year-old Markeeya Reese initially stated she was working as a cashier at Guthrie’s around 11 PM. Reese claimed while assisting her sister, 19-year-old Marnasia Reese, with her order inside the restaurant, a man at the drive-thru window climbed through, seized the cash out of the drawer, and drove off.

However detectives say surveillance footage and other evidence began to contradict Markeeya Reese’s account, instead suggesting the robbery might have been staged. Authorities now allege the Reese sisters collaborated with 20-year-old Jack Harrell to ensure the cash drawer was accessible to Harrell.

Harrell and Marnasia Reese were arrested on Monday, May 20th. Markeeya Reese was subsequently taken into custody on Wednesday, May 22nd. All three individuals have been booked into the Lee County Detention Facility and face charges of theft of property, a misdemeanor.

