Auburn Police arrest Atlanta woman on identity, property theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department (APD) said a 19-year-old woman from Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested after an investigation pointed to her stealing checks.

On May 26, Auburn Police with help from the College Park Police Department arrested Miranda Lauren Masone on multiple felony warrants charging her with identity theft and second-degree theft of property.

Authorities arrested Masone after APD received a report about fraudulent checks back on Jan. 2. A complainant reported to Auburn Police that several checks were mailed to recipients in December of last year. While in transit, police say the checks were stolen, changed and deposited into multiple bank accounts.

Police eventually developed Masone as a suspect and after additional investigation, the police department obtained arrest warrants for her. College Park Police Officers found and arrested Masone in Georgia.

Auburn Police say Masone was transported to the Auburn Police Department on Sunday and was later booked into the Lee County Jail where she is held on a $8,000 bond.

