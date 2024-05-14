Auburn officer under investigation for shooting dog, possibly teen

(FOX40.COM) — An investigation is underway in Placer County to look into the conduct of an officer with the Auburn Police Department after they shot a family’s dog and possibly injured a teenager, according to police.

At around 9:22 p.m. on Friday, an 11-year-old boy called the police when he was at home with his 14-year-old sister who then left the house and he did not know where she went.

When the officer arrived at the home to carry out a welfare check, the siblings opened the front door. After opening the door a roughly 145-pound dog went through the open door.

Despite the efforts of the 14-year-old girl to restrain the dog, it was able to get loose and continued to charge at the backpedaling officer.

Jumping onto the officer, the dog put its paws on the officer’s chest and began biting him. The officer drew out his service pistol and shot four times at the dog, striking it twice.

The dog ceased its attack after being struck by the bullets and returned to the home.

Initially, the siblings informed the officer that they were unharmed, but sometime later the girl informed police that she had a cut on her leg.

“She was treated on scene by paramedics for an approximately 3/8-inch laceration to her left leg near her knee,” the police department wrote in a news release. “It was unclear then, and remains so now, how that injury occurred.”

After being transported to the hospital, as there was a chance the injury was from a bullet fragment, she was treated and released.

“While it is still unclear if the injury was caused by a bullet fragment, we have elected to investigate this matter as an Officer Involved Shooting,” the police department writes. “That includes involving the Placer County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation to evaluate whether the officer-involved actions were criminal in nature. A second investigation will also be conducted to evaluate if the officers’ actions were within policy.”

