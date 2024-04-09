Auburn man denies arsons, including Dunkin' shop

Apr. 8—LEWISTON — An Auburn man accused of setting three fires in October at three locations, including a Dunkin' donuts shop, denied all six related charges on Monday.

Johnny D. Briggs Jr., 53, pleaded not guilty to four counts of felony arson. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Briggs also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of aggravated criminal mischief and failure to control or report a dangerous fire.

He was indicted on the six charges by an Androscoggin County grand jury in January.

Briggs appeared in 8th District Court on Monday by videoconference from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where he is being held in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $5,000 cash with supervised release.

According to the grand jury's indictment, Briggs is accused of setting a fire on the night of Oct. 14, 2023, on the property of the Dunkin' donuts shop on Riverside Drive in Auburn.

On that same date, he allegedly caused a fire on the property of The Knight House, a historical structure built in the late 1700s and believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Auburn, located in West Pitch Park.

The third location where Briggs is said to have caused a fire is on the property of Gritty McDuff's Brew Pub on Main Street in Auburn.

Briggs was arrested roughly a week later after a police investigation led to him as a suspect.

