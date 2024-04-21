Auburn man charged after string of robberies at Maine churches

Apr. 21—A man is in custody Sunday after a string of reported armed robberies at southern Maine churches.

Maine State Police identified the suspect as Connor McGlone, 27, of Auburn, formerly of New Hampshire. Police said he faces two counts of robbery and is expected to face additional charges.

In a news release, state police said a woman called 911 just after 10 a.m. Sunday to report that a man threatened to kill her in the parking lot of a Parsonsfield church. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a separate news release that a male suspect asked people in the parking lot for money and pointed a gun at them.

About 20 minutes later, a state police sergeant was flagged down by a man who reported that the suspect pulled a gun on him and demanded his wallet in the parking lot of a Cornish church.

Just after 11:15 a.m., the suspect entered a church in Baldwin, took money from the collection plate and grabbed a woman's purse before fleeing, state police said.

A few minutes before noon, Cumberland County sheriff's deputies located a car matching the description of the suspect's. As officers approached the car, the driver sped off and intentionally swerved at other vehicles during the pursuit, state police said. Police also said the driver brandished a gun during the chase.

Eventually, the driver veered off the road, plowed through a fence and eventually drove through a field in Bridgton before police were able to stop his vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The man, who police identified as McGlone, then jumped out of the car and ran into the woods, where he was caught, police said.

McGlone was taken to Bridgton Hospital and is expected to be booked into the York County Jail, state police said.

In addition to the two robbery charges, state police said McGlone had three active warrants in York and Oxford counties for robbery, felony theft and probation violations related to a prior robbery charge.