Auburn High School student killed in weekend shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Grief counselors will be available this week at Auburn High School following the tragic loss of a senior in a weekend shooting.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Union Springs, Alabama, situated in Bullock County. The Union Springs Police Department is actively investigating. WRBL has made inquiries to the police department for further details.

WRBL reached out to the Bullock County Coroner’s Office, but as of now, the victim’s name has not been released.

The AHS administration is currently gathering and verifying information. Updates are anticipated to be included in the weekly newsletter distributed to parents on Sunday evening.

Our thoughts are with the family and community.

