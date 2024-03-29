Auburn couple charged with drug trafficking

Mar. 29—AUBURN — A couple was arrested and charged with felony drug trafficking Thursday at a Spring Street apartment, police said.

Sabrina Harps, 28, and Daniel Williams, 33, each face two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, each count punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Each was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, each count punishable by up to five years in prison.

During a home visit by Auburn Police Department's Proactive Community Enforcement Unit as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, police searched the 21 Spring St. apartment and seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl, 123 oxycodone pills, 22 Suboxone strips, ammunition and magazines for a handgun, digital scales and two food blenders apparently used to mix fentanyl, according to a post on the Auburn Police Department's Facebook page.

The street value of the drugs is roughly $24,000, police said.

Harps, who rented the apartment, was free on bail from an earlier arrest. One of her bail conditions is to submit to searches for drugs and alcohol.

She was convicted in 2015 in federal court of illegal use of credit cards, police said.

Williams, her boyfriend, was convicted in New York in a 2009 robbery. In Maine, he was convicted in 2015 of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, in 2019 of domestic violence assault and in 2023 of felony domestic violence assault with prior convictions, according to police.

Williams remains on probation for the 2023 domestic assault conviction.

Because of their prior convictions, federal law prohibits them from possessing firearms or ammunition, police said.

Williams is being held at Androscoggin County Jail on $25,000 cash bail for his new charges. As a result of his arrest, he was cited for violating the terms of his probation and is being held at Androscoggin County Jail without bail pending a probation violation hearing, police said.

Harps is being held without bail pending a motion to revoke her bail, according to a corrections officer.

