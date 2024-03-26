ATVs now permitted on county roads

Mar. 26—GOSHEN — Off-road vehicles like snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles will now be permitted on certain parts of county roads following a vote by the Elkhart County Commissioners on Monday.

While the vehicles are permitted on some county roads that are less traveled, overall the Elkhart County Code currently permits off-road vehicles in general access to the right of way but not traveled roadway. The ordinance will permit off-road vehicles onto roadways without limitation in unincorporated communities, not within towns or cities.

"This would off-road vehicles onto the traveled portion," explained County Attorney Craig Buche, which would also encourage them to not need to use right-of-way, potentially damaging resident yards on the pathways.

As with other vehicles, the ordinance requires drivers to have financial responsibility if being driven on roadways and identifies that the insurance must be consistent with required insurance standards for other roadway vehicles. Financial responsibility will follow state guidelines for passenger motor vehicles, a minimum liability of $25,000 minimum liability for death, $55,000 for injury, and $25,000 for property damage liability.

Off-road vehicle drivers will also be required to follow the same traffic laws as passenger vehicles including the regulated number of passengers per seat. They must also have headlights and brake lights and are only on the roadways during daylight hours.

The ordinance does not affect tractors, or golf carts which are already addressed in the county code.

A helmet will continue to be required for those younger than 18 as per state law. A state law going into effect in July will impact the ordinance, allowing children in restraints to not need helmets in such vehicles.

Deak Thornton, of Elkhart, president of the Indiana Snow Mobile Association, said he helped Elkhart County and Marshall County put together the ordinance in an effort to help officers know how to handle the vehicles when they are on the roads.

Elkhart County Snowmobile Club Trail lead Lavon Bender of Goshen said he's supportive of the ordinance.

"Passing this ordinance, it aligns with the counties around us," he said.

Public comment at the meeting was overwhelmingly supportive of the ordinance

"One of our goals was that we aligned this more adjectively with aligning counties," Rogers said.

Grant Privett, of Bristol, started a petition on Change.org in August 2020 hoping to have the ordinance added to the Elkhart County Code. The petition was signed by more than 700 people.

The ordinance does not currently require vehicles to be plated but Commissioner Suzie Weirick said if problems occur, plates may be required.

OTHER BOARD ITEMS

—Commissioners also approved bids received for improvements to widen to C.R. 20 and C.R. 37. Bids were Niblock Excavating at $2,119,486.70, Reith Riley Construction at $2,636,713.82 and Milestone at $2,260,000.

—Commissioners approved a three-year maintenance bond for the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program for last year's paving project.

