ATV rider dies following collision with SUV near Phelan

An all-terrain vehicle rider died following a collision with an SUV on Highway 138 near Phelan on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was first reported just before noon along the highway at Rancho Del La Garto, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

The rider of a quad motorcycle was rushed to a hospital by ambulance with severe head injuries, but was ultimately pronounced dead, logs show.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the collision were available Friday evening as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP's San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.

