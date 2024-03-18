ATV driver from Jennings dies following crash in Jefferson Davis Parish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Jennings driver died following a single-vehicle crash involving an ATV on Elton Drive, just north of Koll Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Terry L. LeJeune, 57, was driving a 2012 Honda FourTrax Rancher south on Koll Road Sunday. All of a sudden, for unknown reasons, LeJeune lost control, the ATV overturned, and the Jennings driver was ejected from the vehicle.

LeJeune was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries from the crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said LeJeune died at the hospital at about 4:41 p.m.

