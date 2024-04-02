ATV driver dies after crashing and being ejected on concrete early Tuesday in Kansas City

An ATV driver died after a crash early Tuesday in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the crash around 12:27 a.m. in the 5000 block of Raytown Road, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A green John Deere Buck ATV was driving on a concrete trail in the area. The ATV struck a yellow metal pole used to divide travel lanes, ejecting the driver onto the concrete.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was the 30th road fatality this year compared to 16 at this time last year, according to data tracked by police.