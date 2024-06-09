ATV crash in Waterford sends 3 to hospital

Jun. 8—WATERFORD — State and local departments responded to Roscoe Drive on Saturday afternoon for reports of an ATV crash.

Waterford and Stoneham fire and rescue departments responded to early reports of an ATV accident around 3 p.m. Saturday near 44 Roscoe Drive in Waterford.

Waterford Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Murch said three people were transported to local hospitals by Stoneham Rescue Service and PACE Ambulance.

Maine Warden Service and Oxford County Sheriff's deputies were also on the scene.

Spokespeople for the Warden Service and Sheriff's Office were not immediately available for further details.

