Attorneys spar over Kohberger schedule

Mar. 12—Attorneys in the Bryan Kohberger case continue to squabble over the trial date for the suspect in the November 2022 quadruple murders.

On March 6, Kohberger's attorney Anne Taylor filed a motion requesting deadlines in the case for various motions and hearings.

The schedule she laid out in her filing did not include a March 2025 trial date, which had been recommended by Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson during a Feb. 28 hearing in front of Latah County District Judge John Judge.

That is why Thompson filed an objection to Taylor's motion Friday. Thompson said his office and Judge expressed interest in a March 3, 2025, trial date during that February hearing.

During that February hearing, Taylor argued for having the trial begin even later in 2025. She asked to delay it until June of next year to give her more time to sort through the massive amount of evidence in the case.

Taylor spoke about the time it takes to speak to experts and witnesses, and analyze DNA evidence, cellphone evidence and video evidence.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November 2022 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

A hearing regarding whether to change the venue of the trial is expected to be scheduled for May 14.