Attorneys predict there will likely be prison time for Regina Hill
On Friday, a judge ordered Hill to stay away from the elderly constituent she's accused of exploiting. That same woman is the victim in a criminal case again
The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
Mahbod Moghadam, the controversial, never-boring co-founder of Genius and Everipedia, as well as an angel investor, passed away last month at age 41 owing to “complications from a recurring brain tumor,” according to a post attributed to his family and published on Genius. The startup world appears to have caught wind of his passing just this weekend, with numerous tributes springing up on the X platform, including by former TechCrunch writer-turned-investor Josh Constine, who once interviewed Moghadam and his founders at Genius when the company was still in its relative infancy and called Rap Genius.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
Stephen Strasburg made eight starts after signing a $245 million contract in 2019.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
It's infused with green tea for a restful night's sleep, and nearly 110,000 shoppers are smitten.
Iowa and South Carolina face off in the grand finale of the women's NCAA tournament this Sunday.
Holly was arrested in connection with a February shooting that left two people injured.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
More than 16,000 shoppers say this flattering denim has a five-star fit and feel.
See what all the fuss is about with this ultra-affordable kit.
Fredrika Klaren is head of sustainability at Polestar. She has to walk the climate walk, no matter how irksome and inconvenient.
'Doesn’t leave me dry and flaking': Retinol is joined by aloe, shea butter and other nourishing ingredients to keep a lid on irritation.
Never lose your specs again with a soft magnetic holder that 13,000 shoppers love.
The state dropped criminal penalties for possession of all illegal drugs, but a spike in overdose deaths inspired lawmakers to abandon the policy.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these scissors have nearly 34,000 five-star fans.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
A car battery charger can be a good investment. If you store your vehicle, you can charge and maintain the battery keeping it ready for when you need it.