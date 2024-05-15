Attorneys make opening statements in 2022 fatal Longmont drive-by shooting case

May 15—Attorneys made opening statements and discussed gang affiliations Wednesday morning in the case of a 2022 Longmont drive-by shooting in which one teen was killed and another injured.

Yahir Solis, 21, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder — extreme indifference, two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, four counts of attempted first-degree murder — extreme indifference, first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault — extreme indifference and illegal discharge of a firearm. Solis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

The trial is expected to take about two weeks. Solis remains in custody.

During opening statements, both defense and prosecution discussed Solis' affiliation with a Lafayette gang and the victims' association with a Longmont-based gang, East Side Longmont. Snapchat records between Solis and members of ESL, including the victims, from months and weeks leading up to the shooting were shown to the jury and a crowded courtroom of spectators.

On Aug. 20, 2022, three boys were walking in Kensington Park when a driver began shooting at them. One was hit in the leg while another, 13-year-old Isahis "Zay" Rosales, was hit in the chest. Rosales later died due to the shooting.

"Weeks before that day the defendant was messaging Zay and other members of ESL," Deputy District Attorney Taylor Suta said before quoting direct texts from Solis that said he was hunting them and he was ready for them.

"This was no game for the defendant," Suta said. "For Solis, he meant every single word."

Suta also quoted a text conversation between Solis and his girlfriend at the time in which his girlfriend wrote, "I don't run with them but they don't need to die." In response, Solis wrote, "Yeah they do," according to Suta. In another instance, Solis reportedly wrote, "They better stop staring or I'ma (sic) shoot for real."

In response, defense attorney Nelissa Milfield said the prosecution failed to mention texts from ESL members to Solis, in which an ESL member said, "If we see you we're going to kill you."

Milfield also said Solis and his girlfriend were followed by ESL members while at a fair in mid-August of 2022 and Solis' girlfriend was threatened by an ESL member after she posted a picture of her and Solis kissing on social media. According to attorneys, Solis' girlfriend at the time of the shooting had previously dated an ESL member.

Milfeld argued that the ESL gang members made connected, controlled and coordinated threats and Solis was outnumbered when he was in the area. She also noted that the shooting lasted only four seconds, which indicated the "erratic" nature of the shooting.

"If you're a gang member and receive a threat from a gang, you can't ignore it, because if you ignore it you're viewed as weak and then you put your life in danger," Milfeld said. "You have to respond."

Suta stated that the victim did not have a gun when they were at Kensington Park and nearby residents had bullets fired into their homes. Suta said during the shooting all 12 rounds in the gun were used and Solis had a bag of more 9mm bullets in his car. Suta also highlighted the witnesses that the prosecution would be bringing to the stand, which includes local neighbors who saw, heard or recorded the shooting.

But Milfield criticized the police for their work on the investigation, saying they "failed to take action."

"The police start to lose track of what they did and didn't do," Milfeld said. "They take gun shot residue but they don't test it, they don't talk to key witnesses, they fail to follow up on leads."

According to an affidavit, on the day of the shooting the three boys were walking through Kensington Park when they noticed a silver sedan traveling eastbound on Longs Peak Avenue.

Two of the teens told police that when the car turned south on Kensington Street, they saw the driver lean out the window, pointing the gun, and begin shooting. The boys tried to run, but one of them was hit in the chest and another was hit in the leg.

Rosales was hit in the chest and declared dead after being transported to Longs Peak Hospital. The 15-year-old who was hit in the leg survived, while the third person was not injured.

About six minutes after the shooting, police located Solis in a vehicle near Second Avenue and Pratt Street that matched the description of the vehicle in the shooting. A gun was found in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.