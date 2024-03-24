Attorneys for MSU Trustee Vassar say MSU investigation 'inaccurate' and 'incomplete'

EAST LANSING — Attorneys for Michigan State University Trustee Rema Vassar issued a blistering and lengthy response to a university investigation into ethics and misconduct allegations that led to her censure and recommendation that the governor consider removing her.

The investigative report released last month cited multiple violations of the trustee codes of conduct and ethics, and the report said that of most concern were "claims that Chair Vassar and Trustee (Dennis) Denno retaliated against Interviewees and claims that they undertook to launch personal attacks against Interim President Woodruff and the Faculty Senate Chair, (Jack) Lipton."

She is also accused of taking a flight, with her daughter, to a MSU basketball game on a donor's plane, in violation of rules that govern trustees; meeting with former Dean Sanjay Gupta to settle a lawsuit brought by Gupta over his forced resignation; violating a board policy against retaliation in respect to a witness in the investigation; and meeting with Attorney General Dana Nessel's office regarding the AG's investigation into documents the university was fighting to keep secret, according to the report. The board eventually voted to release the documents.

The board voted 6-2 in a special meeting March 3 to censure Vassar and Denno, both Democrats, and refer misconduct allegations against them to Whitmer under a Michigan law that allows the governor to remove elected officials. Vassar and Denno cast the no votes. Trustee and Democrat Brianna Scott, who issued a public statement with wide-ranging allegations including bullying and ethics violations by Vassar, was censured for releasing the statement.

In a 22-page response and seven-page summary, obtained by the State Journal Sunday, attorneys with the Rochester-based Miller Law Firm said the investigation from Washington, D.C., law firm Miller & Chevalier was “profoundly flawed.”

“The atmosphere of dysfunctional operations and personal recrimination that has characterized the Board for so long led to the expenditure of countless hours, and significant resources, on a Report that is deeply flawed and unnecessarily divisive,” they said in the 22-page response. “It has also caused substantial harm to Dr. Vassar’s reputation without justification.”

'Future options' not off the table

Kevin O'Shea, a Miller attorney representing Vassar, said Sunday that "The scope of our work to date has been to defend Dr. Vassar. We hope that all concerned can move forward in a positive way in the best interests of the MSU community. We do believe strongly that Dr. Vassar has been treated unfairly, however, and we’re not taking any future options off the table."

MSU obtained the Miller firm to represent Vassar when the investigation began last fall. While it wasn't immediately clear Sunday whether MSU is continuing to pay for her legal representation, her statement alludes to a threat from MSU General Counsel Brian Quinn to revoke her indemnity, or the protection that the university provides to all trustees to cover their legal costs in event they are sued in connection with their duties.

"MSU itself violated due process when its General Counsel threatened to terminate the University’s commitment to indemnify her for the cost of her legal representation only hours after the Report was issued," her attorneys wrote in the statement. "This attempt was improper given that only the Board of Trustees could make such a decision, and because it was designed to prevent Dr. Vassar from responding to the Report. It was also a failure: Miller Law intends to continue representing Dr. Vassar regardless of future, similar efforts."

MSU has spent heavily on investigations in the last year. The school paid about $500,000 to two law firms in September and October to identify whether a trustee had leaked the name of the woman who accused former football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment. About half of that was for Vassar's representation in the investigation, which concluded in December.

The misconduct investigation that stemmed from Scott's letter has involved three law firms. As of Jan. 31, MSU has been billed more than $721,000. Both Vassar's and Denno's attorneys were paid for by the university, and through the end of January, her bills totalled about $214,000.

Vassar has previously said the Miller & Chevalier investigation was "deeply flawed."

The statement alleges Vassar was treated differently than other trustees not found at fault in the school's investigation, including Dan Kelly, R-Clarkston, who was elected chair of the board March 3 after Vassar resigned before the meeting in which she was censured and referred to Whitmer.

"The Report attacks Dr. Vassar for failing to accurately recall events from many months in the past while excusing other Trustees," her statement said. "The Report found that Trustee Kelly’s statement that he had no communications with outside counsel during a specific period despite email evidence to the contrary was not an issue. Instead, the Report rejected any finding of dishonesty, noting: 'During his interview, Trustee Kelly had to refresh his recollection of the events surrounding the negotiations on a few occasions.' This stands in sharp contrast to the Report’s conclusion that Dr. Vassar’s 'wavering recollection' of particular communications about the Gupta settlement 'render[ed] her statements unreliable.'

"This is another example of Miller & Cavalier’s unfair treatment of Dr. Vassar and the firm’s propensity to jump to the worst possible conclusion regarding her statements and actions."

The State Journal sent an email Sunday to Kelly, who did not immediately respond.

A message was left with MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant Sunday.

Denno also has defended himself by finding fault with Miller & Chevalier's report: "I refute most of the allegations in the Miller Chevalier (MC) report," said Denno, whose term isn't supposed to expire until 2031, in his statement. "I will accept a censure but contest any other form of punishment. What has been proposed is overly-punitive in nature."

Vassar response claims that MSU's investigation debunked 10 allegations made by Scott, including exerting undue influence on the post-Feb. 13, 2023, shooting security review; improperly meeting with Lansing officials; bullying former interim President Teresa Woodruff, threatening other trustees; improperly authorizing use of MSU trademarks; leaking the name of the woman who accused former football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment; and that her role as a professor at Wayne State University is a conflict of interest with her role as trustee.

"Moreover, the investigation did not find any personal benefit, actual conflict of interest, or harm to the University from any of Dr. Vassar’s actions," her attorneys wrote.

Her attorneys described the MSU investigation by Miller Chevalier as "inaccurate," "incomplete," "flawed," and said it lacked due process.

The cover page of the report includes a quote from the iconic movie Wizard of Oz: “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!”

The statement criticizes the credibility of the work by Miller & Chevalier, and said "The evidence establishes that the Report, and the Board of Trustees’ rush to judgment to act against Dr. Vassar based on its recommendations, are part of an unfair and heavy-handed attempt to blame her and others for this unfortunate, well-documented history," referring to claims MSU's board has long been fraught with mismanagement.

Board clarifies Vassar, Denno roles

Last week, the board clarified what roles Vassar and Denno can have on the board. Fellow trustees stripped them of all committee assignments, including Vassar's role as liaison to the MSU and Henry Ford Health Steering Committee, and Denno's position as chair of Academic Affairs. Neither trustee will be able to be reimbursed for travel, and will not receive free tickets to MSU sporting events.

They are still able to attend all of the board's formal and informal meetings, and vote, the university said Thursday.

The board added that "To the extent the Board or University would incur a cost, fee, or expense for Trustees Denno or Vassar to attend a future event, such expense and travel generally will not be reimbursed."

Whitmer's office had said little about how the governor plans to proceed, declining to offer a timeline in which the fellow Democrat may act in regard to two fellow public officials elected in a statewide vote.

"As we have done in similar instances, we will take the time to carefully review this request upon official receipt of the formal communication of the board," Whitmer Press Secretary Stacey LaRouche told the State Journal earlier this month.

