Attorneys deliver opening statements in trial of man suspected of killing 3 in car crash

Kern County Deputy District Attorney William Schlaerth opened a trial by saying “three women are dead” in a case in which a man is suspected of killing three in a car crash after falling asleep at the wheel.

“All they ever were was reduced to memory, all they ever would be was reduced to dreams,” Schlaerth said Wednesday afternoon in Kern County Superior Court during the trial of Jose de Jesus Velazquez Gomez.

Velazquez Gomez, 38, of Arvin is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Velazquez Gomez failed to stop at a stop sign at Edison and Di Giorgio roads around 5:30 a.m. Nov. 3. He hit a car that traveled out of control into a railroad crossing arm, and all three women in the car died.

According to the probable cause statement submitted by the CHP to the courts, Velazquez Gomez told officers he believed he fell asleep while he was driving after he had not sleep for two days.

Schlaerth told the jury Wednesday that Velazquez Gomez had fallen asleep at the wheel a few days before the Nov. 3 fatal crash. In addition, Schlaerth said a blood test confirmed that Velazquez Gomez had methamphetamine in his system after CHP officers suspected the defendant of drunken driving and tested for alcohol in his blood.

According to the statement, a witness told CHP officers that she believed Velazquez Gomez was “coming down” from a methamphetamine high the morning of the crash. Schlaerth said Velazquez Gomez told officers the witness was his wife, but later said she was his girlfriend.

The woman told CHP officers that Velazquez Gomez came to her apartment twice the morning of the crash and forced his way in the first time, according to the report.

Velazquez Gomez’s defense attorney, Deputy Public Defender Nathalie Sahakian, kept her opening statement brief, saying Schlaerth’s arguments are based on circumstantial evidence. She implored the jury members not to make up their minds about Velazquez Gomez’s case until they have heard all the evidence — referring to the trial as a “journey.”

Velazquez Gomez remains in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody and is being held without bail.