New attorneys to defend mother charged with neglecting disabled son

May 9—WILKES-BARRE — More than a year after being charged with neglecting to care for her disabled son and reckless burning, a trial for Linasheri D'Onofrio is no where near to be scheduled.

Attorneys Sidney D. May and Ellen Granahan recently entered their appearance to defend D'Onofrio, 56, replacing Attorney Max C. Lubin.

A status conference on D'Onofrio's case before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Thursday was continued as May and Granahan said they recently obtained some but not all evidence related to the case.

Sklarosky rescheduled the status conference for July 11.

D'Onofrio was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township police and county detectives on Feb. 15, 2023, with neglect of care of a dependent person and reckless burning, five years after the body of her son, Shain D'Onofrio, was found by Plains Township firefighters extinguishing a fire at a shed in the Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park on Feb. 24, 2018.

Shain D'Onofrio, 24, had cerebral palsy and was confined to a wheelchair. D'Onofrio was the caretaker of her son while they lived in the mobile home park.

Court records say D'Onofrio placed the body of Shain D'Onofrio in a shed in early September 2017 until the morning of Feb. 24, 2018, when she moved the remains to another shed before setting it on fire.

Investigators alleged D'Onofrio needed to dispose of the remains due to an eviction notice she received two days earlier.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross claimed D'Onofrio neglected her son, including missing multiple medical appointments.

Shain D'Onofrio was severely malnourished and weighed an estimated 83 pounds when he should have weighed 121 pounds, prosecutors alleged.

D'Onofrio blamed a former live-in boyfriend and a relative for killing her son.