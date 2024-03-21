Attorneys for Alec Baldwin file motion to dismiss grand jury indictment in film shooting case
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Attorneys for Alec Baldwin file motion to dismiss grand jury indictment in film shooting case
Attorneys for Alec Baldwin file motion to dismiss grand jury indictment in film shooting case
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial begins in New Mexico. Why it has implications for Baldwin’s case.
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office files judgments in Westchester County, New York, a sign that she could be preparing to seize former President Donald Trump’s assets there, including a golf course and a private estate, if he does not meet a Monday deadline to pay the $464 million bond in his financial fraud case.
The Dukes last won an NCAA tournament game in 1969.
The Department of Justice has filed a new antitrust suit against Apple, setting up yet another confrontation between the US government and an icon of Silicon Valley.
The Department of Justice and seventeen state attorneys general filed a massive lawsuit against Apple on Thursday morning, accusing the company of monopolistic smartphone practices. Meanwhile, Fortnite maker Epic Games has been accusing Apple’s iOS App Store of antitrust violations for years in an ongoing, arduous legal battle. Epic is never named explicitly in the 88-page lawsuit, but the gaming company’s complaints are echoed across extensive discussion of the App Store’s anticompetitive practices.
The United States Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple earlier today. When an iPhone user sends a message to another iPhone user, by default that message is sent using Apple’s iMessage protocol. “This effect is particularly powerful for certain demographics, like teenagers — where the iPhone’s share is 85 percent, according to one survey,” the DOJ wrote in its lawsuit.
Over 52,000 five-star shoppers sing the praises of this smart little sucker.
Earlier this week, Alex Rodriguez's group lost its $300 million investment from the Carlyle Group.
The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple in federal court, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by making its hardware and software products largely inaccessible to competitors.
The renewed support for banning or forcing a sale of TikTok doesn’t seem to be tied to any newly uncovered information about TikTok, ByteDance or the Chinese Communist Party.
Here are the deals that Yahoo's shopping editors are adding to their carts during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The FIA launched and quickly ended an inquiry in December into Wolff and her husband Toto.
Epic Games has received some significant support in its battle against the fee Apple is charging for iOS payments made outside of the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a petition stating that "The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of a court ruling.
Ben Sulayem was accused of interfering with officiating during a race in 2023.
The settlement, which was reached on March 13, will see TKO Group pay out $335 million.
Google just announced that it successfully used AI-enhanced technology to successfully predict floods along riverlines up to seven days in advance. The average timeline was five days in advance.
Mermaid, the open source diagramming and charting tool, has long been popular with developers for its ability to create diagrams using a Markdown-like language. As is often the case, Mermaid founder Knut Sveidqvist created the project because he saw a need for it in his own job as a software architect and then open sourced it without any immediate plans for monetization. Then, in 2022, he was approached by Open Core Ventures (OCV), the venture capital firm of GitLab founder Sid Sijbrandij, which later paired him with serial entrepreneur and investor Andrew Firestone as his CEO.
In today's edition: The MLB season is officially underway, Edey headlines AP All-America teams, Alabama star un-transfers, and more.
You need to see where Zion caught this alley-oop.
More than 1 million abortions occurred in 2023, a new report found. The rise was driven by medication abortions.