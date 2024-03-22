Attorney withdraws motion to reduce suspect’s bond for NYE Uptown shooting

There’s new evidence in a mass shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve in Uptown Charlotte.

#New: Daevion Crawford, the man accused of shooting 5 people on NYE in Romare Bearden Park, will stay in jail on a $1.5 million bond for now.



Today his attorney withdrew his motion for a reduction in his bond after new evidence was brought to light.



Full report at 5/6 @wsoctv — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) March 22, 2024

In a court hearing Friday, 19-year-old Daevion Crawford’s attorney learned the district attorney had received new evidence from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That evidence was recently given to Crawford’s defense attorney.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Crawford’s attorney had filed a motion on Feb. 29 asking for a lower bond. But because he wants time to review the new evidence, the attorney withdrew his motion on Friday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Crawford shot into a busy crowd at Romare Bearden Park just after 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Five innocent victims were shot below their knees and were expected to recover, police said.

After the New Year’s Eve chaos in Uptown Charlotte, some parents are facing charges for their kids’ alleged actions.

What we know about the victims shot in Uptown on New Year’s Eve

A 19-year-old accused of creating mass chaos and shooting five people on New Year’s Eve in Uptown is expected in court Tuesday.

5 people were shot on New Year's Eve at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte

5 people were shot on New Year's Eve at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte

Currently, Crawford is being held on a $1.5 million bond and faces five felony charges of of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police arrested or cited 17 other people for the shooting.

During their investigation, police never found a gun. Instead, they were able to identify Crawford as a suspect by using surveillance video of a man running from the scene.

‘Don’t want to see anybody else getting hurt’

Cirilo Gonzalez Cruz is one of the victims who was hurt on New Year’s Eve.

“I don’t want to see anybody else getting hurt by someone like him,” he told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz.

We first heard Gonzalez Cruz’s harrowing story in his living room just days after the shooting. He told Channel 9 he was at Romare Bearden Park with his family to see fireworks when gunfire erupted.

On Friday, three months after the shooting, he went to court using crutches. He’s still recovering after multiple surgeries.

On Friday, three months after the shooting, Cirilo Gonzalez Cruz went to court using crutches. He’s still recovering after multiple surgeries.

Although no decision on Crawford’s bond was made Friday, Gonzalez Cruz is hopeful.

“With all this evidence that the detective found, I’m pretty happy,” he said. “I think they’re doing a good job.”

He hopes justice is served as he continues to recover.

“I can’t do what I want to do,” Gonzalez Cruz said.

Crawford’s attorney told Sáenz he wants to review the new evidence in detail and then he could make another motion to reduce Crawford’s bond. There’s no word on when that would happen.

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest made in mass shooting that injured 5 during New Year’s Eve celebration in Uptown)