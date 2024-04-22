Attorney withdraws from Lima man's trafficking case

Apr. 22—LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged with trafficking in marijuana and other assorted charges on Monday was granted his request to withdraw from the case.

Citing differences that revolve primarily around his client's failure to pay overdue attorney fees, Kenneth Rexford filed a motion with the court late last week asking that he be allowed to withdraw as the legal representative for Taurus Fisher.

"On 90% of this case we have agreed; it's the other 10% that has been fatal to a favorable representation," Rexford told the court.

Fisher, 53, of Lima, was charged with two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of burglary, each second-degree felonies; one count of bribery and two counts of having weapons under disability, third-degree felonies, and a fourth-degree felony charge of trafficking in marijuana.

During a brief hearing Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Judge Jeffrey Reed noted that Fisher has been represented by three different attorneys since his indictment by a grand jury in March of last year.

Fisher told Reed his family is attempting to retain another lawyer at the current time but did ask for the public defenders office to be appointed during the interim.