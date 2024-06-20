Attorney speaks out after being detained by police during Arkansas Bar Association convention

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An attorney claims the Arkansas Bar Association is trying to limit her free speech after she was detained by police then removed from the organization’s meeting in Hot Springs last week.

Jennifer Standerfer said she brought along petitions to get the Arkansas Government Disclosure Act and Amendment on the November ballot to the meetings at the Hot Springs Convention Center on Friday.

Standerfer, who serves as a committee member for the ballot’s sponsor Arkansas Citizens for Transparency, told KARK 4 News that was the reason the chaos began.

“All morning people came after me and accused me of all kinds of things,” she said Standerfer.

The Bentonville-based lawyer said she attends the convention annually and had made it clear that she would be bringing along petitions to a member of the bar association.

“She mentioned that the convention center had a policy on solicitation, but the bar has no position,” Standerfer recalled, adding that she never asked for people’s signatures at the meeting.

A release from the bar association sent Friday notes that the convention center itself has a policy against soliciting, including petitioning.

Tuesday evening, Arkansas Citizens for Transparency released materials the group says were obtained through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and that they claim shows the bar association also wanted to restrict petitions.

The documents from convention center staff released by the group state that Standerfer had been at the meeting on Thursday with petitions and a wagon with a sign attached to it, adding that she had been asked to leave the venue by police. The documents go on to say that Standerfer had a meeting with convention center administrators later Thursday afternoon.

According to the documents, a representative with the bar association on Friday texted convention center administrators asking for their staff to request Standerfer to leave since she had again brought petitions.

Video released through the FOIA request shows officers first telling Standerfer she was being asked to leave and then putting her into handcuffs and removing her from a venue room after she said she wouldn’t leave.

The footage later shows Standerfer telling an officer, “They just don’t want me here,” to which another officer replies, “Well, that is actually the case.”

Standerfer says being removed from the event was illegal and against her First Amendment rights. She said she has hired an attorney, and although she’s unsure about what’s to come, for now she will still be pushing the petitions.

“People are actively trying to keep petitions out their space, and I just never expected the bar to do that and certainly never expected a public building to do that,” Standerfer said.

KARK 4 News reached out to the Arkansas Bar Association for a statement about the most recent developments in this story. As of the publishing of this report, there has been no response.

