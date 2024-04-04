Attorney: Man threatened to blow up his home then changed his mind. House still exploded

Gary Kuykendall didn't intend to blow up the house in Madeira he once shared with his wife and children, according to his attorney.

It is true that Kuykendall disconnected three natural gas junctions, called his estranged wife and son and threatened to blow up the house with him inside it. That night in June 2022, Kuykendall's nerves were shot from years of Ambien and Adderall abuse, his attorney Steve Goodin said in court documents, and his brain was "impaired by his staggering daily intake of alcohol."

Kuykendall also suffered from years of untreated depression. He had threatened suicide many times in the past, Goodin said, typically in an attempt to garner attention.

But after talking to his adult son on the phone that night, Kuykendall, who was 63 years old at the time, decided to try to reverse what he had done and stop the gas leaks, according to Goodin.

Investigators were never able to determine what caused the massive explosion that collapsed much of the back half of the house and sent glass and debris into the street and neighboring yards. Gooden said it could have been a spark from the water heater lighting automatically or even from Kuykendall's cellphone.

Kuykendall ultimately took responsibility for creating the conditions that caused the explosion by pleading no contest to an arson charge.

On Wednesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Judge Leslie Ghiz could have sent him to prison for at least three years. Instead, Ghiz sentenced Kuykendall to three years of intensive probation that will include continued treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.

Ghiz said she couldn't recall ever imposing probation in a case involving a high-level felony charge. She noted that Kuykendall's situation was unique.

Kuykendall already has been involved in a substance abuse recovery program and according to Goodin, he is drug- and alcohol-free for the first time as an adult. Kuykendall's sponsor told Ghiz in court Wednesday, "He's done everything I've asked him to do."

He also suffered severe injuries in the explosion − third-degree burns to his arms and upper torso − and underwent multiple surgeries involving skin grafts. He spent months in physical therapy.

House since demolished, land sold

It's a miracle Kuykendall survived, Goodin said. It's believed he was at least partially shielded by a wall and a steel tool chest. No one else was harmed.

The house on Apache Drive, which the couple bought in 1984, was demolished and most of their personal possessions were lost. They paid off a second mortgage on the home through proceeds from selling the land on which the house stood. Goodin said it is still not known if Kuykendall's family will ever see any insurance money.

In an interview, Goodin credited Ghiz for being willing to take everything into consideration − including the fact that Kuykendall destroyed his own property, lost most of his possessions, suffered painful injuries and endured an extensive and "hellish" physical recovery, and has taken significant steps to address his substance abuse problems.

"He has lived his life as a law-abiding citizen," Goodin said. "This was truly a tragic situation with his family."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Madeira man sentenced to probation for 2022 house explosion