Attorney Larry H. Parker, famous for L.A. billboards, commercials, passes away

An attorney known for his famous commercials and billboards around Southern California has passed away.

The family of personal injury lawyer, Larry H. Parker, confirmed he passed away at the age of 75 on Friday. No word was given on the cause of the death.

Parker has been in business in Southern California for over 50 years. His billboards and commercials where he promised to “have our backs” in any auto accident became well known around the Southland. He typically ended his commercials with the slogan, “We’ll fight for you!”

L.A. personal injury lawyer, Larry H. Parker passed away at age 75. He was famous for his billboards and commercials in Southern California. Parker’s death became public on March 15, 2024. (KTLA)

Parker attended Cal State Los Angeles and finished law school at Southwestern before beginning his practice in Long Beach in 1974.

He has several offices located throughout Southern California. Parker’s first commercial aired in 1982.

