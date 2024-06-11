Attorney injury delays federal case of man accused in killings of Green Beret, Army veteran

A Laurinburg man charged in the December 2020 killings of a Special Forces soldier and a veteran found slain at Fort Liberty likely won’t go to trial in the case until next year, according to a series of motions filed since his arrest.

Kenneth Maurice Quick Jr., 24, is charged with murder, conspiracy to distribute/possess cocaine, possession of ammunition by a felon, obstruction, aiding and abetting, concealing a death, and two counts of use of a firearm causing death in the slayings of Master Sgt. William LaVigne II, 37, and Army veteran Timothy Dumas Sr., 44, identified in the federal indictment by their initials.

Quick is currently serving a sentence of four years, nine months in federal prison on a February 2023 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was initially also charged in that case with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and possession of a handgun in furtherance of a crime in Scotland County.

Timothy Dumas Sr., left, and William Lavigne III

Latest in the case

Since Quick’s Aug. 1 indictment, several motions have been filed on his behalf.

U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan granted Quick’s latest request for a continuance in a May 16 order.

Flanagan’s order states that pretrial motions should be filed by Oct. 21, and any responses to motions filed by the defense or prosecutors should be filed by January.

In the defense motion for more time, Quicks attorney Kelly Margolis Dagger noted the prosecution's case involves 68,000 records and a terabyte of information that includes electronic data and video and audio recordings.

Dagger said that while she and co-counsel Paul Sun had made substantial progress in reviewing the voluminous records and consulting with multiple experts, an injury Sun sustained in December which resulted in his long absence impacted their ability to prepare a defense in the time allotted by the court.

“Given the severity of the charges, the volume of discovery, and the need for defense counsel to have time to investigate the case, the ends of justice served by extending the pretrial deadlines outweigh the interest of the public and Mr. Quick in a speedy trial,” the motion stated.

The charges

According to an August news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announcing the charges in the LaVigne and Dumas killings, Quick is accused of committing first-degree murder by shooting one person on then-Fort Bragg property, on Dec. 1, 2020. The news release alleged that Quick used a gun to murder a second victim the same December day related to a separate charge for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Quick’s indictment alleged that he conspired “with other persons, known and unknown to the Grand Jury” to distribute cocaine between Nov. 25, 2020, and Dec. 1, 2020.

The record further alleges that Quick shot and killed Dumas, identified as “T.D. Sr.,” on Dec. 1, 2020.

The court records state that while allegedly trafficking cocaine, Quick caused the death of LaVigne, identified as “W.J.L. II,” by using a firearm and attempted to dispose of LaVigne's body and conceal both bodies.

The bodies of LaVigne and Dumas found Dec. 2, 2020, in the woods accessible to the public near a training area along Manchester Road.

LaVigne's death certificate lists his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. Dumas’ cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

The court records alleged that on either Dec. 2 or Dec. 3, 2020, Quick obstructed justice by attempting to move and burn a truck belonging to Dumas.

According to an FBI poster seeking information in the slayings, LaVigne’s gray 2015 Chevrolet Colorado truck was found at the crime scene. Dumas’ 2014 Dodge Ram truck was found abandoned, and apparently burned, at an undisclosed location.

This 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 belonged to Timothy Dumas Sr.

This 2016 Cherolet Colorado belonged to William Lavigne III.

LaVigne

At the time of his death, LaVigne was assigned the U.S. Army Special Operations Command and had been in the Army for 19 years. His death certificate states his home was in Hope Mills.

Master Sgt. William Lavigne was found dead at a then-Fort Bragg training area Dec. 2, 2020.

In the years before his death, LaVigne was subject to a few criminal investigations in state court, including a shooting death.

On March 21, 2018, at his Anhinga Drive home, LaVigne shot and killed his friend, Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Leshikar, after the two men and their families returned from a trip to Disneyland. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigated and declared the death a “justifiable homicide."

Six months later, LaVigne was indicted Sept. 1, 2018, on felony charges of harboring an escapee and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to manufacture a controlled substance.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West told The Fayetteville Observer in 2021 that authorities were trying to locate an individual who had warrants for various property crimes when they found the suspect at LaVigne’s home. While at the scene, drugs were also found.

As the case progressed, West said, others involved in it, including the property crime suspect and a woman who was also at LaVigne’s home when the drugs were found, took responsibility for the drugs and were prosecuted.

Charges against Lavigne were dropped, West said.

Dumas

Dumas, a resident of Pinehurst, joined the Army in 1996 and served 20 years as a property accounting technician, according to records. He retired from the Army in March 2016 as a chief warrant officer 3.

In an April 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, LaVigne’s father, Billy LaVigne Sr. said that despite meeting most of his son’s friends and associates, “There was never no mention of this Dumas.”

Dumas was supposed to appear in Forsyth County District Court in December 2020, the same month he was killed, on charges of breaking and entering, communicating threats and impersonating a law enforcement officer for allegedly breaking into an apartment in Walkertown in Forsyth County “with the intent to terrorize and injure an occupant of the building,” on April 11, 2020. The record states Dumas yelled, “police open the door” after knocking.

