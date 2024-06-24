Attorney General's unpaid bill for sex assault victims' morning-after pills is $15,000

The Iowa Attorney General's Office will pay roughly $15,000 to reimburse more than 300 stalled claims for emergency contraceptives given to sexual assault victims after the office concluded a year-and-a-half audit.

Last month, Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird announced her office had completed a "top-down, bottom-up" audit of her office's crime victim services division that had been ongoing since the beginning of last year. Bird took office last year after unseating long-time Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat.

For the duration of the audit, the office had put on hold its longstanding practice of paying for sexual assault victims' morning-after pills and, in rare cases, abortions. Now that that audit has concluded, Bird said her office would resume payments for emergency contraceptives, such as Plan B and other similar medications meant to prevent a pregnancy.

Throughout the audit, sexual assault response teams provided emergency contraceptives to victims and requested payment from the Iowa Attorney General's Office 362 times, according to data obtained by the Des Moines Register. Those requests total to $14,904.35.

In 2023, the office received 279 claims for emergency contraceptives in 2023, totaling to $11,874.24.

The office also received 83 claims between Jan. 1 and May 2022 of this year, which totaled to $3,030.11.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office did not respond to Register questions on when it expects these claims to be reimbursed to the health care entity that dispensed the medication to sexual assault victims.

It's also unclear whether the Attorney General's Office will receive more requests for reimbursement since last month's announcement. Some health systems indicated they had stopped submitting claims during the duration of the pause.

Bird, who is a staunch abortion opponent, also announced last month her office would no longer reimburse sexual assault victims' abortions. Under her predecessor, the Attorney General's Office would cover the cost of abortions for victims in Iowa, but those instances were rare, officials have said.

In 2023, the Iowa Attorney General's Office received one claim for a sexual assault victim's abortion care, data provided to the Register shows. That claim totaled $730.

The information did not include the names of the institutions that would be reimbursed.

Bird's office did not receive a reimbursement request for an abortion in 2024.

"I agree that Plan B contraceptive prescriptions for victims to prevent pregnancy should be reimbursed," Bird said during a press conference announcing the conclusion of the audit. "… However, Iowa will not use public dollars to pay for abortions."

A package of Plan B contraceptive.

Iowa law and federal regulations require the state to pay for many of the expenses facing assault survivors who seek medical help, including the cost of treatments for sexually transmitted infections and forensic examinations to collect evidence.

However, there's no mention of contraception or pregnancy-related care within Iowa law.

Dollars for victim services come from fines and penalties paid by individuals convicted of crimes. No general taxpayer dollars are used for the fund.

