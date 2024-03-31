Attorney General Tim Griffin taking legal action against Texas robocaller for violating permanent bans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorney General Tim Griffin is urging the courts to take additional action against a Texas based robocaller for violating permanent bans, according to a press release.

The company is called Rising Eagle Capital Group, LLC and is owned by John Spiller. Griffin says Spiller is operating other companies after being permanently banned from telemarketing.

Spiller was banned by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas in March 2023 for harassing people with telemarketing phone calls.

Griffin joined seven other state attorneys general in banning Spiller and his business partners from participating in telemarketing.

“Unwanted calls are a nuisance to every Arkansan. I will continue to combat robocallers who ignore the law and the courts,” Griffin said.

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve home to Arkansas’ first firefly sanctuary

According to the press release, Spiller has set up at least three new businesses through which he is engaging in telemarketing calls since being originally sued.

For violating these bans, Griffin and other attorneys general are asking the court to ban Spiller from engaging in all telephone-related services. This includes transmitting calls over the U.S. telephone network, engaging in text messaging services and facilitating ringless voicemail messages.

The attorneys general are also calling for Spiller to dissolve any of his existing telephone service companies.

In addition to these new restrictions, attorneys general ask that Spiller be ordered to pay over $122 million, the amount that would have been suspended had he followed the original court order.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.