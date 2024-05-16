Attorney General says Saugerties couple owes $8M for violating pollution laws

SAUGERTIES - A Saugerties couple has been fined $8 million by state Attorney General Letitia James' office for repeatedly violating state pollution laws.

James said Joseph and Rachel Karolys allegedly repeatedly accepted construction and demolition (C&D) material from the New York City metropolitan area at a solid waste disposal site they own in Ulster County and disposed of it at two other sites they own, also in the county.

James said they were only authorized to accept C&D material from Ulster and Dutchess counties. C&D waste from highly urbanized areas like New York City is more likely to be contaminated with petroleum or hazardous substances, James said.

The Karolyses have been in business since 2016, when they first registered with the state Deparrtment of Environmental Conservation to operate a solid waste management facility accepting C&D waste from Ulster and Dutchess counties.

The Karolyses also were operating the sites without required state water and pollution control permits, James said.

James sued the Karolyses in June 2020 in state Supreme Court. She said they have since admitted to their illegal conduct.

Under a judgement announced Wednesday, James said the Karolyses have been ordered by the court to clean up all three sites and pay an $8 million fine to her office.

The sites are at 1446 Route 212 and 90 Goat Hill Road, both in Saugerties, and 33/43 Fel Qui Road in Woodstock.

"Our anti-pollution laws are designed to protect New Yorkers and our natural resources," James said in a statement released by her office. "Joseph and Rachel Karolys flagrantly violated those laws with no concern for the impact their illegal conduct would have on the surrounding Saugerties community, and now they must clean up the mess they made."

Joseph Karolys' attorney, William D. Pretsch, and Rachel Karolys' attorney, Carol K. Morgan, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Saugerties couple faces $8 million state pollution fine