Attorney General, police chief dispute cause of unrest on Wildwood boardwalk

WILDWOOD — A night of chaos on the boardwalk here has led to a dispute between law enforcement officers.At a press event Friday, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said inadequate police staffing allowed unruly crowds of juveniles and young adults to swarm the boardwalk on the Sunday night of Memorial Day weekend.“I don't think we had enough law enforcement officers out in Wildwood … and we’re working to address that,” Platkin said.

But Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy one day later rejected that view as “inaccurate and ill-informed.”

“The disheartening truth of the situation is the crowds we encountered this year were disobedient, volatile, and aggressive towards officers,” he said.

Head down the shore: South Jersey tops '10Best Beaches' list for New Jersey

“At one point, our officers had firecrackers thrown at them while they were conducting crowd control measures,” said Murphy. “We even observed families fleeing the boardwalk to the beach and running for the security of the railing because hundreds of juveniles and young adults were stampeding down the boardwalk.”More police would have had “minimal effect to quell this type of mob behavior,” the chief asserted.

The disturbances ended when Wildwood police declared a state of emergency and closed the 2½-mile boardwalk around 12:20 a.m. Monday, May 27.

Public access resumed at 6 a,m.

Dispute over police staffing

Platkin said Wildwood this year hired fewer officers than in the past.

“We’re working with them now to supplement that,” he said, offering no details.

“We need to make sure we have the people in place with the right training,” added Platkin, who spoke during a visit to promote consumer safety on Seaside Heights’ boardwalk.

"I get when you have a frustrating episode, you want to look for someone to blame,' said Platkin.

But Murphy said Cape May County sheriff’s officers had supplemented Wildwood’s police response on May 30 under a new shared services agreement.

He said the boardwalk "was staffed with more uniformed police officers this year — over 30 — than that of the two previous years.

Murphy also noted Wildwood police handled 312 911 calls and 1,517 calls for service over the holiday weekend.

The police department “issued thousands of curb side warnings to juveniles, and we made forty-seven arrests, with more pending upon identification.”

His statement was distributed to the media by the city, which noted it “strongly supports” the police department’s assessment.

The Attorney General's Office declined to comment on Murphy’s statement.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Disagreement over cause of boardwalk chaos in Wildwood