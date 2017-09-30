Attorney General Pam Bondi wants to keep OJ Simpson out of Florida

Orenthal James (O.J.) Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, spoke on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday about the former football star's plans after he leaves prison. "He wants to go to Florida, he wants to see his family and hug his family on the outside of prison. He wants to eat seafood; he wants to eat steak ... He's going to get the latest iPhone ... So he wants to enjoy those very simple pleasures, and he wants to do that in Florida," the Mirror reported.

Apart from LaVerge, there were several other associates of Simpson, CNN reported, who said that even though he does want to move to Florida, Simpson will for now be staying in a gated residence with unspecified friends in a wealthy Las Vegas suburb. He will also have to meet a number of conditions set by the Nevada parole board.

Simpson was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2007 of two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room and was sentenced in 2008 to serve 33 years in prison. He was granted parole in July, after serving close to nine years in prison. It is believed that Simpson is expected to be released at High Desert Prison, which is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas, 400 miles south of the prison facility he is currently held at.

However, the Attorney General of the state of Florida, Pam Bondi, has said that Simpson is not welcome in the state once he is released from Lovelock Correctional Center, Nevada, on parole in October.

In reference to his move to Florida, state Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote a letter to Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones and asked her to notify the authorities in Nevada that Florida objects to Simpson serving his parole in the state. "Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson's background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts of which he has been found civilly liable. The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option ... Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal,” she wrote.

Talking to CNN about his release, a long time friend, Tom Scotto who also attended Simpson’s parole hearing in the summer said that Simpson is not going to hide after he is free from prison. "He's going to focus on kids, friends, his family, and golf. Maybe not the first day or second, but he is going to go out,” Scotto said.

As soon as Twitterati caught up with the news, they were quite eager to comment on it. A Twitter user by the name K-Frog Scott Ward wrote “OJ Simpson could be free by Monday. Maybe he can go to a few NFL games after he gets out & help them combat all that negative publicity."

Meanwhile, others remembered Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman who were murdered in 1995, allegedly by Simpson, however, he was acquitted of all charges of the murder.

Although, he was later charged with paying $33.5 million in damages after the families of Goldman and Brown filed suit for wrongful death in February 1997.

As for his children, sources claim that Simpson’s daughter Arnelle lives in the Los Angeles area and son Jason lives in Georgia whereas the two kids he had with Nicole Brown Simpson, Sydney and Justin live in the Tampa Bay area.

